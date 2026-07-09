Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) ("Petrox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael O'Byrne and Anthony Zelen to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. O'Byrne brings over 30 years of oil and gas executive experience across both public and private markets, with a specialization in business development and creative deal structuring. He is President, Director and Founding Principal of Crimson Energy Ltd., where he led the merger that created Crimson Oil & Gas Ltd., acquired the Bigoray-area assets out of an Alberta Energy Regulator receivership, and negotiated the company's sale to Altima Resources Inc. He previously served as President and CEO of TSXV-listed Rockbridge Resources Inc., where he oversaw a debt restructuring, a financing, and successfully led the company through a change of business. He has also held founding director and senior land and business development roles at Storm Cat Energy, Golden Eagle Energy and others.

Mr. Zelen has over 30 years of experience in finance, investor relations, start-ups and corporate development. He has served as a director and officer for a number of public companies listed both in the United States and Canada in roles relating to investor relations, public relations, financing and strategic marketing for companies in the technology, mining and oil and gas sectors. Mr. Zelen is a director of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG), a company that owns, operates and invests in cryptocurrency businesses. Mr. Zelen received a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University.

In conjunction with the new appointments, the Company also announces the resignation of David Patterson and Garth Braun as directors of the Company effective immediately.

The board thanks the former directors for their contributions to the Company and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

About Petrox Resources Corp.

Petrox Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources. The Company is focused on innovative energy solutions that integrate traditional production with modern industrial power demand.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Petrox Resources Corp.