Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) ("Petrox" or the "Company") announces that it is adopting semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") under the exemption provided by Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company confirms that it currently meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933 as it is a venture issuer with its shares listed on an exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Petrox's fiscal year ends on December 31. Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, or the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 (or any subsequent first and third quarters subject to the provisions of CBO 51-933 remaining in place and the Company remaining eligible). The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

Petrox remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Petrox Resources Corp.

Petrox Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources. The Company is focused on innovative energy solutions that integrate traditional production with modern industrial power demand.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Petrox Resources Corp.