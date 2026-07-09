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WKN: A1W7CM | ISIN: FR0004188670 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
08.12.25 | 08:09
16,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
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TARKETT SA Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 09:10 Uhr
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Tarkett ranks in the top 1% globally with third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating

Tarkett ranks in the top 1% globally with third consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating

PARIS-LA DEFENSE (FRANCE), July 9th, 2026

Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been recognized for its sustainability leadership by achieving a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis for the third consecutive year. With a score of 88/100 in 2026, Tarkett ranks among the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide across 180 countries.

"Achieving a Platinum rating under a methodology further aligned with European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the double materiality principles, is a meaningful recognition of our progress", says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability & Safety Officer. "It reflects the commitment of our teams to continuously improve our practices and further integrate sustainability into the way we operate and create value."

Tarkett remains the only multi-product company in the flooring and sports surfaces industry to achieve a Platinum EcoVadis rating. Moreover, Tarkett has been included for the fourth consecutive year in the Financial Times & Statista Europe's Climate Leaders ranking, remaining the sole representative of its sector in the ranking.

Tarkett's climate targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 30% by 2030, compared to 2019. Tarkett continues to advance its sustainability strategy through eco-design, increased use of recycled materials, the ramp-up of the ReStart take-back and recycling program, sustainable purchasing and continuous team development. On circularity, Tarkett has set its own target to reach 30% recycled content in its products by 2030, up from 10% in 2018.

Earlier this year, Tarkett also achieved a CDP Climate A score for the second consecutive year, placing the Group among the world's leading companies for climate performance (top 4% out of 20,000 evaluated companies).

About Tarkett
With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.3 billion in 2025. The Group has 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 11 recycling centers and 33 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Media Contacts
Tarkett communication@tarkett.com
Ogilvy emmeline.jacob@ogilvy.com +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy aissata.sissoko@ogilvy.com +33 6 19 78 39 80

Attachment

  • Press_Release_EcoVadis_Tarkett_9th_July_en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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