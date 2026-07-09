Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the completion of the expanded drone magnetic and IP geophysical programs linked to the current drilling at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico. Geophysics targeted both known zones and new target areas defined in the H1 2026 surface program prior to drilling. Joint Venture partner Riverside Resources Inc., under the direction of CEO John-Mark Staude, continues to conduct the onsite exploration.

Highlights

A further 248-line kms of drone magnetics were completed, consisting of 193-line kms at 100m line spacings and a further 55-line kms of tie lines. The high-resolution definition survey builds on the 2025 baseline dataset, identifying multiple strong targets.

A further 8-line kms of IP were completed adding to the 4-line kms completed in 2025 and testing multiple existing and new target areas. Data processing is underway to interpret results from the completed drilling, expand targets, and extend the potential for drilling along strike and at depth.

The geophysics will be immediately applied to the active drill program, where the first holes focused on three areas: Union, Union North, and Jabali. 4 holes, totaling 400 metres, have been completed since Phase 1 drilling commenced on June 9th. Sampling continues with 4 holes now at the Zacatecas laboratory.

Initial exploration efforts relied on surface mapping, geochemistry, and past mine activity as a guide. These more robust and expansive geophysical datasets help place Union's discovery potential in a larger regional context, similar to major deposits in Arizona and Sonora where these tools have proven effective at that scale:

Identifying cross structures trending NE and NW which potentially coincide with mapped feeder fault zones for the Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") and sediment-hosted gold

Situating the outcropping diorite bodies within a larger context to assess their potential scale and their relationship to the known gold-zinc mineralized areas at Union

Improving imaging of structures beneath post-mineral cover, including NW trending structures newly identified by spring 2026 field mapping as potential ore controls and untested targets.

"With the IP survey now complete, combined with the processed aeromagnetic data, we have an expanded view of the Union Project's targets and structural framework, both at depth and along strike from current drilling," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO, Riverside Resources Inc. "Our teams are in the field continuing Phase 2 drilling, and this data is immediately helping us expand targeting and prioritize the project's robust set of targets. The program is going well, and our teams are processing drill core and sending samples to the laboratory for assays. We're also now using the new geophysics to put our surface geology observations into a mineralization targeting context, helping focus our efforts toward discovering high-grade gold and base metals similar to what was previously mined here, now with geophysics to help image potential source targets at depth."

Questcorp President & CEO Saf Dhillon added: "We want to thank John-Mark and the entire Riverside team for their continued technical rigour and close collaboration on the ground at La Union - their operational execution has been instrumental in getting us to this point. With 4 holes now in hand at the Zacatecas laboratory, we are eager to receive the first assay results as quickly as possible, and we look forward to sharing them with our shareholders the moment they are available."

Geophysics Integration

The completed Induced Polarization ("IP") survey comprised 5 dipole-dipole lines with a 50m dipole spacing. The lines were located over areas of known mineralization in an effort to further refine drill targeting. IP provides the rock resistivity and conductivity to the depth of about 200m. The IP coupled with magnetics allows some interpretation of the existing structures and their orientations, see Figure 1. The IP lines cross over the current drilling, providing context for how the drilling fits into the larger target framework. The aeromagnetic survey measured the magnetic response of the bedrock closer to surface and showed a series of NE and NW-trending structures believed to be deeper (feeder) fault zones. Geophysics combined with surface geochemistry should provide more refined targets for the ongoing drill program focused in this area.





Figure 1: Map showing the integration of geophysics from the drone aeromagnetic survey and IP lines, along with assay data collected during Riverside's Union exploration program. The rock sample results were released in Questcorp's 2026-May-05 News Release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/304465_c03a42105489aaf4_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304465

Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.