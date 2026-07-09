Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916424 | ISIN: BE0003735496 | Ticker-Symbol: MOS
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 12:49
21,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50021,60017:35
21,40021,60017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 10:10 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2026 results online web conference and/or audio conference call on 23 July 2026

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first half of 2026 on Thursday 23 July 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Matthieu Bouchery, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

The conference will start at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link:Orange Belgium H1 2026 results.

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first half of 2026, the presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Thursday 23 July on the financial section of the corporate website: Financial results.

Attachment

  • Invitation ENG H1 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.