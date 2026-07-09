Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2026 results online web conference and/or audio conference call on 23 July 2026

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first half of 2026 on Thursday 23 July 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Xavier Pichon, CEO

Matthieu Bouchery, CFO

Koen Van Mol, Head of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

The conference will start at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link:Orange Belgium H1 2026 results.

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first half of 2026, the presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Thursday 23 July on the financial section of the corporate website: Financial results .

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