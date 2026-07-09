Unlearn AI: Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Unlearn Collaborate to Explore Analyses of Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND NEWTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Unlearn, a pioneer of AI-powered solutions for clinical development, today announced a collaboration with Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Acumen), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AßOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The collaboration will utilize Unlearn's AI-generated digital twins of trial participants in two of Acumen's AD clinical trials testing their AßO-specific antibody sabirnetug. Digital twins are comprehensive forecasts of an individual trial participant's clinical outcomes at all future timepoints across a given study, used to augment insights from existing trial data and strengthen clearer data-driven decision-making throughout clinical development.

"Alzheimer's is a highly challenging disease in drug development, and the teams working on it deserve better analytical tools," said Steve Herne, CEO of Unlearn. "We look forward to working with the Acumen team to apply our tools and expertise across the company's clinical portfolio. Alzheimer's disease is an area where we see a strong fit for digital twins to potentially expedite development of new therapies."

Unlearn's trial participant digital twins are generated by an AD-specific Digital Twin Generator, trained on more than 26,000 patient records from historical clinical data. Integrated into trial analyses using Unlearn's EMA-qualified and FDA-supported method, this individualized approach may provide a more precise comparator for evaluating treatment effects.

"We are excited to work with the Unlearn team to apply its digital twin technology to generate deeper insights from our clinical studies," said Jim Doherty, President and Chief Development Officer of Acumen. "As we advance sabirnetug through clinical development, maximizing insights from every study is critical. This collaboration with Unlearn aligns with our commitment to leveraging innovative, scientifically rigorous tools that can strengthen evidence as we work toward potential Phase 3 planning."

About Unlearn

Unlearn exists to transform clinical development by making every trial smarter. Partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Unlearn harnesses data, AI, and digital twins to enable faster, more robust studies and clearer decision-making across clinical development. With a science-first approach and deep regulatory engagement, including EMA qualification and FDA support, Unlearn brings unmatched scientific credibility to applying AI in clinical trials.

For more information, visit www.unlearn.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AßOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on AßOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen's lead investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AßOs and which generated positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Currently, Acumen is conducting, ALTITUDE-AD a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Topline results are expected in late 2026. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173. Acumen is investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD) therapy for Alzheimer's disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," "should," "would," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "potential," "will," "milestone" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen's business and Acumen's ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the therapeutic potential of Acumen's product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193) and the ability to generate deeper insights from Acumen's Phase 1 study and biomarker sub-study analyses using Unlearn's AI technology. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen's programs are described in additional detail in Acumen's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in Acumen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Unlearn Media:

Heather D'Angelo

heather@unlearn.ai

Acumen Investors:

Alex Braun

abraun@acumenpharm.com

Acumen Media:

ICR Healthcare

AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com

SOURCE: Unlearn AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/acumen-pharmaceuticals-and-unlearn-collaborate-to-explore-analys-1187223