Data Center Busways Market worth $8.6 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Data Center Busways Marketby IT Load Type (Al, Non Al), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), Conductor Type (Copper, Aluminum & Hybrid), Power Source (AC, DC), Power Ampacity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032', the global data center busways market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 8.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

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Data Center Busways Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 3.7 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 8.6 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 15.1%

Data Center Busways Market Trends & Insights:

The data center busways market is experiencing a significant growth trend due to the rapid growth of AI-powered compute infrastructure, the deployment of hyperscale cloud facilities, and the demand for flexible and scalable power distribution. Data center operators are rapidly moving towards the modular busway infrastructure from the traditional cable-based architectures to enhance the deployment time, operational flexibility, and scalability in the future. Due to increasing rack power densities attributed to AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads, demand for medium- and high-ampacity busway systems capable of handling increasing power is projected to grow. Hyperscale data centers command the largest share of the market due to massive investments from major cloud service providers, coupled with continuous buildout of AI infrastructure. Colocation providers are increasingly adopting busway systems to deliver power more quickly and accommodate tenants' changing requirements. North America is the leading regional market with the presence of multiple hyperscale campus facilities and huge investment in AI infrastructure, whereas Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate owing to growing cloud deployment, digital transformation initiatives, and enormous construction activities for data centers. Established product offerings, large installed bases, and strong relationships with data center operators enable market leaders such as Schneider Electric, Legrand (Starline), Eaton, ABB, and Siemens to maintain and strengthen their market positions.

The global data center busways market is led by North America with a share of 40%, in terms of value, in 2025. The market in the region is projected to register a CAGR of 14.0% between 2026 and 2032.

The AI Data Center segment accounted for a share of 62.5%, in terms of value, of the overall market in 2025.

Medium ampacity (800 A to 1,000 A) busways accounted for the largest share of the market at 54.4%, in terms of value, of the overall market

The AC busway segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Copper remains the preferred conductor material in hyperscale and mission-critical data centers due to its higher conductivity, compact footprint, and ability to handle very high currents.

Hyperscale is the largest and fastest-growing data center type for busways, accounting for 44% of the overall market in terms of value in 2025.

Schneider Electric, Legrand (Starline), Eaton, ABB, and Siemens were identified as the leading participants in the data center busways market, supported by their extensive product portfolios, global manufacturing footprint, installed base, and strong relationships with hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators.

EAE Electric, Delta Electronics, and several regional busway manufacturers have strengthened their presence in the data center busways market by offering specialized power distribution solutions for hyperscale, colocation, and high-density computing environments. Their growing participation in AI-focused data center projects highlights their potential to expand their market presence over the coming years.

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The major growth drivers in the data center busways market are the expansion of hyperscale data centers, AI clusters breaking traditional power distribution architectures, and the increasing need for operational flexibility.

The high ampacity segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the overall data center busways market during the forecast period.

High-Ampacity busways (1250A) are benefiting from the expansion of Al infrastructure. The demand for 1250A busways is increasing as hyperscale operators deploy AI clusters and high-performance computing environments requiring substantial power distribution capacity.

The copper segment is expected to be the largest conductor type in the overall data center busways market during the forecast period.

Copper continues to be the preferred conductor material in data center busway systems due to its superior electrical conductivity, compact footprint, and ability to efficiently support high-current applications in mission-critical environments. The increasing deployment of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure is further reinforcing demand for copper-based busways.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the data center busways market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing growth in the data center busways market due to rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and expanding cloud infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are witnessing rapid data center deployment driven by digital transformation as well as rising data consumption.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Legrand SA (France), GE Vernova Inc. (US), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), C&S Electric Limited (India), LS Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and DBTS Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia).

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