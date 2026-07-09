Emerita Resources Corp.: Emerita Intersects 3.9 Meters Grading 3.8% Copper, 0.9% Lead, 1.6% Zinc, 2.81 g/t Gold and 71.26 g/t Silver at El Cura Deposit. Public Consultation Submission Phase of the AAU (Autorizacion Ambiental Unificada) Now ...

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") reports drilling results from its El Cura deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"; Figure 1) which hosts three Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits: La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta. The Project is currently undergoing a Prefeasibility Study that will comply with NI 43-101 standards with completion expected in Q3 (see the Company's press release dated June 30, 2026). Drilling at El Cura intersected:

Drill hole EC102 intersected 3.9m grading 3.8% copper, 0.9% lead, 1.6% zinc, 2.81 g/t gold and 71.26 g/t silver including 2.6m grading 5.5% copper, 1.0% lead, 1.9% zinc, 3.97 g/t gold and 99.15 g/t silver.

Drill hole EC099 intersected 6.6m grading 0.9% copper, 1.4% lead, 2.5% zinc, 0.89 g/t gold and 51.52 g/t silver including 1.4m grading 1.1% copper, 3.7% lead, 5.0% zinc, 1.86 g/t gold and 175.86 g/t silver.

Figure 1. IBW tenement and locations of La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad76ed1f-63f6-4778-a20e-d47265dabf66

Table 1 shows drill hole location and assay data; drill hole traces are shown in map view in Figure 2. Figures 3 and 4 provide long-section and cross-section views respectively. Photos of mineralized core intercepts are shown in Figure 5.

Table 1: Recent drilling results received for the El Cura deposit. True width in the intercept EC104 is 67% while in the other intercepts the true width ranges between 90 and 100% of the interval width.

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth

(m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t EC099 649474 4171417 138 131 60 329.3 308.5 315.1 6.6 0.9 1.4 2.5 0.89 51.52 incl. 313.7 315.1 1.4 1.1 3.7 5.0 1.86 175.86 EC101 649463 4171423 138 162 59 288.0 271.05 272.2 1.1 1.1 0.1 0.2 0.09 7.87 EC102 649712 4171478 132 137 37 246.0 211.4 215.3 3.9 3.8 0.9 1.6 2.81 71.26 incl. 212 214.6 2.6 5.5 1.0 1.9 3.97 99.15 EC103 649711 4171478 132 156 42 261.6 224.2 224.85 0.7 1.4 2.6 5.3 2.57 49.08 EC104 649314 4171447 136 144 66 480.0 461.55 464.9 3.3 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.88 14.87 EC105 649711 4171478 132 172 40 249.9 222.05 223.05 1.0 5.4 2.9 5.9 2.95 112.00

Figure 2. Plan view map showing drill hole traces of the El Cura drilling. Hole traces in this NR colored red.

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0ac8cb8-0c9f-487b-9fb2-444a75ed41cf

Figure 3. Vertical longitudinal section of El Cura deposit, oriented east-west, looking north. Holes EC099, EC101, EC102, EC103, EC104 and EC105 indicated in red; deposit as presently defined indicated in green.

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/127acf6f-2f22-41ee-b9bc-ebac169d5cb0

Discussion

Exploration at El Cura project reached a significant milestone in June, with more than 100 drill holes totaling 37,329m now complete since the Company began delineating the deposit in June 2023.

Holes EC102, EC103 and EC105 provide better definition in the upper-central portion of the deposit and demonstrate continuity in this region. Holes EC099, EC101 and EC104 were drilled on the westward portion of El Cura indicating the continuation of the deposit in this direction. Approximately 500m of strike length separates hole EC102 and the deep western intercept of EC104 (see Figures 3 and 4).

El Cura continues to show remarkable copper and gold grades as evidenced by hole EC102, which intercepted 3.9 m @ 3.8% copper and 2.81 g/t gold; and hole EC105 that intercepted 1.0 m @ 5.4% copper and 2.95 g/t gold. The two nearest drill holes intercepts are EC087 intercept (2.8m @ 0.7% copper, 0.1% lead, 0.1% zinc, 1.31 g/t gold, 13.64 g/t silver) and EC097 intercept (4.9m @ 3.5% copper, 0.1% lead, 0.1% zinc, 1.97 g/t gold, 95.63 g/t silver), which are located in a NS section approximately 100 m to the east (see longitudinal section on Figure 3).

Intercepts range up to 16.9m and the average intercept width at El Cura is 4.2m. Drill hole EC104 represents the deepest and westernmost mineralized intercept to date and maintains this near-average thickness indicating potential for additional resource expansion to the west. along strike and down-dip at modest depths. The Company will resume resource expansion in the next phase of El Cura drilling.

Permitting Update

Further to the Company's May 13, 2026 announcement that the IBW Project's Environmental Authorization (Autorización Ambiental Unificada; "AAU") for its Exploitation Permit advanced to the public consultation stage, we are pleased to announce that the public comment phase is now concluded in accordance with the applicable procedure under the Andalusian Environmental Management Act (GICA).

All public comments have been submitted to the Andalucian Environment Department (the "Authorities") in Huelva Province. The Authorities previously confirmed that the IBW Project met the regulatory requirements necessary for the public consultation process to move forward. They will now review and evaluate the submitted comments from both the public and other government agencies and address them based on the information provided by Emerita for the Project. This process is entirely managed by the Authorities, and will result in the issuance of the Environmental Opinion (Dictamen Ambiental) once their review is completed.

The Environmental Opinion will present the Administration's conclusions after considering the public consultation submissions, the reports issued by the relevant authorities and the technical documentation submitted during the permitting process. It sets out the environmental conditions and conclusions that will form the basis for the final AAU decision. This review process does not have a specific timeline and typically takes a few months to complete.

Following the issuance of the Environmental Opinion, interested parties will be granted a 15-day hearing period before the procedure moves towards the final decision on the AAU.

"We welcome all feedback received during the public consultation period as it is an opportunity for the Company to understand any overarching concerns regarding the IBW Project development as well as indications of support from local stakeholders" states Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President and CEO of Emerita Resources, "Emerita recognizes that this project can only move forward with the support of the community and the authorities. Understanding and addressing the comments received is an integral step in securing the social license necessary to advance IBW to a construction decision."

Figure 4. Interpretive geological cross sections. A: Section 649450E showing holes EC101 and EC104 B: Section 649500E showing holes EC099 and EC101. C: Section 649750E showing holes EC103 and EC105. D: Section 649800E showing hole EC102.

View Figure 4 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95196156-f6f1-4e99-b635-1fc8aa0ba585

Figure 5. Photoplates of El Cura drillcore as described in this release: A: EC099 polymetallic massive sulphide with sphalerite and galena-rich millimetric to centimetric veinlets. B: EC101 chalcopyrite-rich veins and crystals with minor pyrite in a silicified acid tuff. C: EC102 polymetallic massive sulphide with chalcopyrite in millimetric crystals with sphalerite and galena-rich millimetric to centimetric veinlets.

View Figure 5 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/862291db-2759-418b-8870-968b694e6a98

Figure 5 continued. Photoplates of El Cura drillcore as described in this release: D: EC103 fine-banded polymetallic massive sulphide with chalcopyrite crystals and fine sphalerite and galena-rich veinlets. E: EC104 pyritic massive sulphide with millimetric chalcopyrite crystals and quartz veining. F: EC105 banded polymetallic massive sulphide characterized by alternating centimetric bands of chalcopyrite and galena-sphalerite.

View Figure 5 continued here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdc1f8e6-dd95-4b3a-b085-b92583267a65

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at El Cura is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from El Cura. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed, and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold). ALS is independent of Emerita.

Greater than 15% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low-grade standards). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Project Director of Emerita Resources Corp.

About Emerita Resources Corp

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project and El Cura, the mineralization and the IBW project, the expected completion, timing and results of the NI 43-101 Prefeasibility Study, the economic viability of the IBW project, the metallurgy of the IBW project, the Company's exploration program, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE