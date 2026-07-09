Kyivstar Group Ltd: Kyivstar's Uklon Launches Uklon Travel Bus, Expanding International Travel Options for Ukrainians Across Europe

KYIV, Ukraine and NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar ("Kyivstar"), Ukraine's leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced that Uklon, Ukraine's leading ride-sharing service and part of Kyivstar's digital ecosystem, has launched Uklon Travel Bus, an international bus service offering direct cross-border routes. The inaugural pilot routes connect Kyiv to Warsaw and Odesa to Chisinau, with the first departure scheduled for July 20, 2026.

Uklon Travel Bus builds on the success of Uklon Travel, first introduced in March 2026 as a ticket marketplace for third-party carriers. Uklon Travel Bus represents the next step in this evolution, introducing routes organized directly by the company while also continuing to partner with established carriers. Tickets are available for purchase directly within the Uklon app's Travel section and on the Uklon website.

The service's model entails partner carriers providing physical transportation while Uklon manages ticket sales, service quality standards, and end-to-end passenger support. Integration with Uklon's ride-hailing ecosystem enables passengers to combine urban rides with intercity travel seamlessly within a single application. Passengers on Uklon Travel Bus routes will have access to Starlink internet connectivity, seat selection, direct airport routes to Warsaw Chopin and Chisinau airports, and return trip options.

"Expanding access to mobility is essential to building the digital services ecosystem that Ukraine's people and economy deserve," said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov. "The launch of Uklon Travel Bus demonstrates our commitment to growing Uklon beyond its origins as a ride-sharing platform into a comprehensive mobility solution, connecting users across cities, borders, and at every stage of their journeys."

"Uklon's transformation from a single-product platform into a full-mobility ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to serving every aspect of our users' travel needs, from daily intercity rides to international routes," commented Serhii Hryshkov, Chief Executive Officer of Uklon. "The rapid growth of our Travel service validates the market opportunity, and the launch of Uklon Travel Bus marks our next step in delivering an integrated, end-to-end travel experience for millions of users across Ukraine."

The launch of Uklon Travel Bus advances Uklon's ongoing transformation into a comprehensive urban mobility and digital services ecosystem, spanning ride-sharing, delivery, advertising, and intercity travel. Expanding into branded international bus services is expected to strengthen user engagement across Kyivstar's digital ecosystem and support continued growth in Kyivstar's digital service revenues.

About Uklon

Uklon is a technology company that developed the eponymous mobile application. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon started as a ride-hailing platform and has evolved into a multi-service digital ecosystem integrating ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, Uklon Ads, and the Uklon Travel bus ticket booking service. As of June 30, 2026, the Uklon service is available in 27 cities across Ukraine and at the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In April 2025, Uklon was acquired by JSC Kyivstar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq and which is a part of the VEON Group.

Official website: https://uklon.com.ua

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. ("Kyivstar Group") is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar Group companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected development, expansion and performance of Uklon Travel Bus and other digital mobility services. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Uklon's operations in Ukraine and the expansion of its mobility services, among others discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" included in Kyivstar Group's annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com