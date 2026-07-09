First Canadian Graphite Inc: Corporate Update

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF) ("FC graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the successful virtual annual and special general meeting of shareholders was held on July 7, 2026. A total of 16,292,900 common shares (approximately 36.23% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or proxy.

1. NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Resolution to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at five (5) persons was passed by 97.39% FOR, 2.61% AGAINST and 0.00% Withheld/Abstained.

2. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company as approved by a vote by ballot, for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, as follows:

Name Votes "For" (%) Votes "Against" (%) Votes "Withheld/Abstained" (%) John LaGourgue 96.25% 0.00% 3.75% Michael Iverson 96.22% 0.00% 3.78% Rich Beaven 99.97% 0.00% 0.03% Hon. Christian Paradis 99.97% 0.00% 0.03% Alberto De Luca 99.97% 0.00% 0.03%

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of the new board members and would like to introduce them along with the current directors to the shareholders. Below is a brief biography for each.

John LaGourgue, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director - Mr. LaGourgue brings extensive experience in leadership, capital markets, commercial and governmental relations, business development, and operations in the resource sector. He has a proven track record in project oversight, corporate finance, risk management, and commercial operations. This includes over 25 years in senior executive roles, board positions, advisory roles, and investments in private and public companies with a focus on microcap issuers. Mr. LaGourgue has successfully led commercial and mining exploration programs, secured more than $100 million in debt and equity funding, and advanced projects through multiple stages. From 2016 to late 2024 Mr. LaGourgue was a senior officer and/or director of Vicinity Motor Corp. Until his appointment to CEO of First Canadian Graphite he was managing his personal investment portfolio and was active in the MicroCap community.

Michael Iveson, Director (independent) - President of Triple K Ventures Ltd., a private investment and consulting company; director and executive officer of numerous public companies since January 1998.

Rich Beaven (independent) - Mr. Rich Beaven is an equity research analyst and portfolio manager since 1995 with a primary focus on the materials, energy and durables sectors. Mr. Beaven started with a $2b wealth management firm in Spokane, WA and subsequently became a founding member and minority owner of Signia Capital in 2002. Transitioned to co-ownership of Signia Capital in 2020.

Hon. Christian Paradis, P.C., LL.B., Director (independent) - Hon. Christian Paradis was called to the Quebec Bar in 1997, elected Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2015. Appointed to cabinet in 2008 and notably served as Minister of Industry and Natural Resources. Previously practiced law, specializing in corporate law. In 2016 served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development at the multinational security firm GardaWorld. Currently a senior advisor and CEO of Paradis Solutions & Associates, a firm founded in 2020 which focuses on business development. Member of the King's Privy Council for Canada and recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012) and the King Charles III's Coronation Medal (2025).

Alberto De Luca, Director (independent) - Mr. Albert De Luca, a Fellow CPA is a retired tax partner of Deloitte Canada. Albert spent the greater part of his professional career working with leading organizations in Canada and abroad which invest extensively in innovation which enhances their industrial base, from ITC to metals & mining and many others. Such experience was key to helping attract some of the largest foreign investments to Canada. Albert's point of view has consistently been sought out by the federal and the Quebec governments in those policy matters which are relevant for industries which form the backbone of Canada and Quebec's economy. Mr. De Luca chaired and is board member of numerous Quebec government sponsored organizations which promote industrial innovation (such as Axelys, CENTECH and ADRIQ).

3. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration, was approved by a resolution passed by a vote by ballot, with 16,266,313 (99.84%) total votes cast "FOR" and 26,586 (0.16%) Withheld/Abstain.

4. APPROVAL 2026 OMNIBUS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

Resolution to approve the 2026 Omnibus Share Incentive Plan passed by a resolution of disinterested shareholders by a vote by ballot, with 11,383,501 (94.04%) total votes cast "FOR" and 721,621 (5.96%) "AGAINST".

OTHER MATTERS

The board of directors held a meeting to appoint the following:

Appointment of Officers

John LaGourgue Chief Executive Officer and President Scott Kelly Chief Financial Officer Antoine Fournier Vice-President Exploration Shelley McDonald Corporate Secretary

Appointment of Audit Committee

John LaGourgue

Michael Iverson

Alberto De Luca

Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Charter

The board adopted and approved a Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Charter and the following directors were be appointed to the Committee for the ensuing year:

John LaGourgue

Rich Beaven

Hon. Christian Paradis

About FC graphite

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South Project, formerly known as the Berkwood Project, borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu. Lac Guéret South features surface-exposed graphite and a historical NI 43-101 compliant resource at Zone 1 containing: 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg (NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate). The property also features several other zones with surface graphite samples, offering strong exploration potential. In early 2026, the Company increased its land holdings to 167 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios within the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With substantial exploration opportunities remaining and total investments exceeding $10 million, FCI is actively engaged in expanding its resources and advancing toward the completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company possesses sufficient funding to further advance this project throughout 2026.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

FC graphite formally acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project is situated within the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company remains dedicated to cultivating respectful, transparent, and cooperative relationships with local Indigenous communities at every stage of the project's development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed:

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://fcgraphite.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/corporate-update-1188755