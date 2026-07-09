Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTCQB: TRCGF) (the "Company" or "Thistle") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") on July 6, 2026 under the ticker symbol "TRCGF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "TRCG".

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value, including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors gain access to real-time quotes and benefit from efficient trading through their preferred online or full-service broker or financial advisor, using trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

The Company has also submitted an application to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make its common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States. DTC eligibility, once obtained, is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's securities between brokerage firms, which may enhance liquidity and improve access for U.S. investors.

Engagement of Market-Making Services

The Company has entered into a market-making agreement dated June 15, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the TSXV and other trading venues where the Company's shares may trade, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the Agreement, the Company will pay ITG compensation of CAD$5,500 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are arm's-length parties and, at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on precious metals and critical minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold Project, Brunswick Antimony Project, Middle River VMS Project, Alba Forks Gold Project, (all located in the Bathurst Mining Camp), as well as the Celtic Highland Gold Project located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada.

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LinkedIn: ThistleResources

This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle, including, without limitation, expectations regarding the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB, the timing and receipt of DTC eligibility, and the impact of the Company's market-making engagement on liquidity. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effectiveness of the Company's market-making engagement, including the ability of the market maker to maintain an orderly market or improve liquidity, the potential that the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB may not be realized, delays in or failure to obtain DTC eligibility, and general market and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Thistle undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304406

Source: Thistle Resources Inc.