Nitches, Inc.: As Supplement Enforcement Tightens, One Platform is Betting Every Brand Will Soon Need a Credit Check Before It Manufactures

Federal regulators increased scrutiny of dietary supplements throughout 2025. NutraVeri gives founders a 60-second readiness score before they invest in formulas that regulators - or the market - may reject.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) - The dietary supplement industry is entering one of the most closely scrutinized periods in its history, and NutraVeri believes every founder will soon need something the industry has never had: an objective readiness check before manufacturing begins.

Regulatory scrutiny intensified throughout 2025 as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the National Advertising Division (NAD) expanded enforcement across the dietary supplement industry. Warning letters and enforcement actions increasingly centered on issues that often challenge first-time founders - unsupported health claims, questionable ingredient dosing, labeling deficiencies, and marketing statements that fail to meet regulatory standards. In one supplement category alone, the FDA issued 14 warning letters during the third quarter of 2025.

NutraVeri was built for the moment before those problems become expensive.

A Readiness Check Before the First Dollar is Spent

NutraVeri is a product readiness platform designed for dietary supplement founders. Users enter their proposed ingredients and receive a NutraVeri Score in approximately 60 seconds - a six-dimensional assessment covering formula strength, ingredient evidence, claim risk, dose validation, label readiness, and market fit.

The platform draws from publicly available regulatory and scientific resources, including FDA labeling databases, FDA warning letter archives, the Dietary Supplement Label Database (DSLD), GRAS references, and FTC guidance.

Its purpose is straightforward: Before capital is committed, founders can evaluate whether their proposed ingredients, dosages, labeling, and intended claims appear positioned for commercial and regulatory success.

Rather than promising success, NutraVeri is designed to reduce avoidable risk. A rejected label, an unsupported marketing claim, an unnecessary reformulation or thousands of units manufactured before a critical issue is discovered can each become costly setbacks. NutraVeri aims to identify those concerns before production begins.

Building the Missing Infrastructure

NutraVeri's broader thesis is that the supplement industry has operated without a standardized readiness layer that exists in many mature industries.

Real estate has inspections. Lending has credit scores. Public companies have audits.

Until now, dietary supplements have largely lacked a consistent way to evaluate product readiness before manufacturing.

NutraVeri is building that layer.

Its Product Passport converts each readiness assessment into a portable record founders can use during conversations with consultants, designers, manufacturers, and other service providers. The platform also publishes ingredient intelligence pages built from federal regulatory and scientific sources, providing evidence context and claim-risk information while continuing to expand its ingredient database.

For founders ready to manufacture, NutraVeri also provides a path to an FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing partner with minimum production runs designed for emerging brands rather than established incumbents.

The result is a connected workflow that moves from concept to readiness score, to Product Passport, to manufacturing - with potential regulatory and commercial issues identified before significant capital is committed.

Why the Timing Matters

NutraVeri believes the industry's current regulatory environment represents a long-term structural shift rather than a temporary increase in enforcement activity.

As regulators continue placing greater emphasis on product claims, labeling accuracy, ingredient substantiation, and marketing practices, the cost of discovering problems after manufacturing continues to rise.

NutraVeri's approach is to make the first decision the least expensive one.

The readiness score is free. Founders retain complete control of their formulations. The platform simply answers an increasingly important question before money changes hands:

Is this product ready?

Founders can receive a free NutraVeri Score by visiting NutraVeri.com.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri, a platform operated by Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), is building the product readiness layer for the dietary supplement industry. Through its free six-dimensional NutraVeri Score, Product Passport, ingredient intelligence platform, and manufacturing network, NutraVeri helps supplement founders evaluate formulas, claims, labels, and commercialization readiness before investing significant time and capital. Learn more at NutraVeri.com.

Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

info@nitchescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Statements regarding anticipated industry trends, platform capabilities, future product development, regulatory conditions, commercialization opportunities, and expected business performance are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer

NutraVeri provides informational product readiness intelligence for dietary supplement concepts, formulas, claims, labels, and manufacturing preparation. It does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice. NutraVeri Scores, Product Passports, and related reports do not certify regulatory compliance, FDA approval, product safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/as-supplement-enforcement-tightens-one-platform-is-betting-every-1188765