Rocket One Inc.: Rocket One Adds SpaceXAI API to Its AI Technology Stack, Advancing Next-Generation Space and Defense Computing

Access to SpaceXAI's Advanced AI Models Expands Rocket One's Capabilities

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO) ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense technologies, and space computing, today announced that it has added the SpaceXAI API to its AI technology stack following acceptance into the SpaceXAI API program.

The addition provides Rocket One with access to SpaceXAI's latest multimodal artificial intelligence models for coding, reasoning, text, image, video, and voice applications. The Company intends to evaluate these capabilities across a range of initiatives supporting its long-term strategy in AI infrastructure, autonomous defense software, and next-generation space technologies.

"As Rocket One continues building an AI-first technology platform for the defense and space economy, access to leading foundation models is increasingly important," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket One. "The addition of the SpaceXAI API strengthens our AI ecosystem and complements our strategy of combining advanced software intelligence with our licensed nanomagnetic and spintronic computing technologies to develop next-generation solutions for commercial, defense, and space applications."

Rocket One believes advanced AI models will play an important role in accelerating software development, engineering design, mission planning, autonomous decision support, and intelligent data analysis. The Company expects to evaluate the SpaceXAI platform across several strategic initiatives.

The addition of the SpaceXAI API further expands Rocket One's growing AI ecosystem as the Company continues executing its strategy of building advanced technologies for the rapidly expanding AI, defense, and space markets.

Rocket One's broader strategy combines access to leading AI software platforms with exclusive rights to next-generation nanomagnetic and spintronic semiconductor technologies designed to address the increasing demand for energy-efficient, high-performance computing, including applications requiring radiation tolerance for defense and space environments.

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.