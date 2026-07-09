The Supervisory Board of SCP Standard Capital Partners AG (WKN: A12UPJ ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 XETRA ticker: CAP) resolved today to appoint Mr. Fabian Becker as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of 9 July 2026.

Ms. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler will remain a member of the Management Board and will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260709982268/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de