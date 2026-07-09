Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Dr. Ran Rubinstein Discusses FDA-Approved SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM for Neck Lines in Newburgh, NY and Montvale, NJ

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ran Rubinstein discusses the newest FDA-approved indication for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM and what it means for patients interested in non-surgical neck rejuvenation in Newburgh, NY and Montvale, NJ.

NEWBURGH, NY AND MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon serving patients through Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ, is highlighting the newest FDA approval of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM for reducing visible neck lines in adults over the age of 21. The new indication gives patients another non-surgical option for softening horizontal neck lines and improving the appearance of the neck without adding noticeable volume.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the approval after the injectable had previously been FDA-approved for improving cheek skin smoothness in adults over 21, making the neck the second area for which the product is cleared. Patients can learn more about JUVÉDERM treatment options in Newburgh and JUVÉDERM treatment options in Montvale .

A New Injectable Option for Neck Lines

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM is part of the JUVÉDERM collection of hyaluronic acid injectables, but it is designed differently from traditional dermal fillers. Rather than restoring facial fullness or defining contours, SKINVIVE is placed within the skin as tiny microdroplets of hyaluronic acid to support hydration, softness, and smoothness.

Horizontal neck lines can become more noticeable due to natural aging, sun exposure, skin dehydration, weight changes, genetics, and repetitive neck folding from daily habits such as looking down at phones, tablets, books, and computers, a pattern often described as tech-neck. While more advanced neck aging may call for a different treatment plan, SKINVIVE may be considered for patients whose primary concern is visible neck lines and skin texture rather than significant skin laxity or prominent neck banding.

In the pivotal clinical study that supported the approval, roughly three out of four participants showed a measurable improvement in their neck lines one month after treatment, and most maintained that improvement at six months. As with any injectable, the most commonly reported adverse reactions were mild and temporary, such as redness, swelling, tenderness, or bruising at the injection site, and they typically resolved within about two weeks. Allergan Aesthetics also notes that the safety and effectiveness of SKINVIVE for the neck have not been studied in patients with darker skin tones, which is an important consideration during a candidacy evaluation.

Individualized Treatment Planning in Newburgh and Montvale

At Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, Dr. Rubinstein approaches injectable treatment with careful attention to facial anatomy, proportion, and natural-looking outcomes. His background as a facial plastic surgeon allows him to evaluate how the neck relates to the face, jawline, and overall facial balance before recommending a treatment plan.

Patients may be evaluated for SKINVIVE alone or as part of a broader facial and neck rejuvenation plan that may include JUVÉDERM fillers, neuromodulators, laser treatments, RF microneedling, medical-grade skincare, or surgical facial rejuvenation when appropriate. Because SKINVIVE focuses on skin quality rather than volume restoration, it can be especially relevant for patients who want subtle improvement in neck smoothness without changing the natural shape of the neck.

Availability and Provider Training

Because SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM for the neck is a newly approved indication, the FDA has required that providers complete a dedicated training program before offering the treatment. Allergan Aesthetics has indicated that the neck indication is expected to become broadly available later in 2026. Dr. Rubinstein and his teams in Newburgh and Montvale are preparing to incorporate the treatment as it becomes available, and patients interested in neck rejuvenation can begin planning now by scheduling a consultation to discuss their goals and candidacy.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. In addition to his surgical and non-surgical practice, he serves as a national injection trainer through Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists in Montvale, NJ, where he educates aesthetic injectors from across the country. Patients can also learn more about Dr. Rubinstein and his approach to facial aesthetics.

Dr. Rubinstein serves patients at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC in Newburgh, NY and Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ . The Newburgh location provides surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care for patients in Orange County, Dutchess County, Ulster County, and the surrounding Hudson Valley. The Montvale location focuses on facial plastic surgery and non-surgical facial rejuvenation for patients in Bergen County and nearby New Jersey communities.

Consultation Information

Patients interested in SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM or other non-surgical facial and neck rejuvenation options can request a consultation with Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC or contact Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center . During the consultation, Dr. Rubinstein and his team evaluate each patient's skin quality, anatomy, concerns, and goals to determine whether SKINVIVE, another JUVÉDERM product, or a complementary treatment is the most appropriate option.

About Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC is located in Newburgh, NY and provides advanced aesthetic care for patients across the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. The practice offers a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments for both the face and body, including facial plastic surgery, body contouring, liposuction, breast and body procedures, injectables, laser treatments, and comprehensive medical spa services. Dr. Rubinstein specializes in facial procedures, while body procedures at the Newburgh location are performed by Dr. Samuel Beran.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center is located in Montvale, NJ and provides facial plastic surgery and non-surgical facial rejuvenation for patients in Bergen County and nearby New Jersey communities. The practice focuses on advanced facial procedures, injectables, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation in a Joint Commission-certified surgical suite designed around patient safety and comfort.

Media Contact:

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

200 Stony Brook Court

Newburgh, NY 12550

Phone: (845) 863-1772

yourfacemd.com

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

160 Summit Ave, Suite 201

Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone: (201) 391-1135

rubinsteinplasticsurgerycenter.com

SOURCE: Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-ran-rubinstein-discusses-fda-approved-skinvive-by-juv%c3%a9derm-for-ne-1187590