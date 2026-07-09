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Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
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WKN: A0LEFS | ISIN: US48242W1062 | Ticker-Symbol: K6B
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 17:42
32,800 Euro
+3,34 % +1,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,25031,35018:37
31,14031,46018:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KBR
KBR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KBR INC32,800+3,34 %
SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP0,249-8,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.