KBR, Inc.: KBR Awarded $208 Million Army Contract to Advance Next Generation Tactical Munitions

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today Trinzic, the planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions business, has secured an estimated $208 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to continue supporting the U.S. Army's Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) portfolio, a centerpiece of the Army's precision strike and aviation modernization efforts. The five-year recompete extends KBR's role as a prime contractor on one of the Army's highest lethality priorities, and it reinforces the company's long-standing leadership in defense technology modernization for the U.S. and its allies.

The task order was awarded under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) government-wide contract vehicle. KBR will provide end-to-end support across the full lifecycle, from advanced engineering and rapid prototyping to modernization, foreign military sales and global logistics. This integrated approach accelerates the development, fielding and sustainment of TAGM's portfolio of combat-proven weapon systems, including HELLFIRE, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), Javelin and Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wireless-guided (TOW) missiles, Hydra Rockets and Long-Range Precision Munitions (LRPM) as well as advanced rocket and containerized weapons platforms. These systems remain in high demand across global theaters as threat environments increasingly evolve.

"This award reflects the Army's trust in KBR to move quickly and handle complexity without losing focus on the mission," said Jay Lennon, President of Mission Technology Solutions. "For more than 25 years, KBR has helped take the Army's most important precision weapons from concept to combat readiness, shortening development timelines and accelerating delivery to the field."

The award directly supports the Army's top modernization priorities, including multi-domain operations, Army Aviation lethality, and Launched Effects and low-cost, effective Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) capabilities.

As the Army continues to rely on accelerated acquisition pathways to prototype and field new capabilities faster, KBR's commitment as a trusted partner ensures delivery at Speed to Mission ImpactSM through deep engineering expertise, advanced digital tools and global execution capability. These strengths position the company as a trusted partner for rapid defense innovation and sustained combat readiness.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR and Trinzic's defense technology modernization capabilities and planned spin-off of Trinzic from KBR, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com