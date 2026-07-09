Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - ALCHEMY LABS INC. (TSXV: ALCH) ("Alchemy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 13,738,447 units (each a "Unit") of Alchemy at a price of $1.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of $13,738,447.

The IPO was completed pursuant to an agency agreement dated June 25, 2026 among the Company, Haywood Securities Inc., as lead agent, (the "Lead Agent"), together with ATB Capital Markets Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Ventum Financial Corp. (each an "Agent", and collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share until July 9, 2028 (the "Warrant Term"), subject to the Company's right to accelerate the Warrant Term.

The Shares were approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "ALCH". The Shares are currently halted, and the halt is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to commence on July 13, 2026.

The Offering was conducted by way of prospectus dated June 25, 2026 filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (excluding Quebec). A copy of the prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid and issued to the Agents in aggregate a cash commission of $671,841.18 and compensation options ("Compensation Options") to purchase up to 533,617 common shares of the Company (the "Compensation Option Shares"). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one Compensation Option Share at the Offering Price until July 9, 2028. In addition, the Company paid a corporate finance fee to the Lead Agent in the amount of $150,000, which consisted of $75,000 cash and 75,000 Shares.

The net proceeds of the IPO will be used by Alchemy to upgrade its facilities, additional research and development for its defence related Crypsis products, increase sales and marketing, general working capital purposes and such other expenses as disclosed in the Company's prospectus.

As a result of closing of the Offering, the Company has 54,549,120 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 14,722,612 common shares are held in escrow and subject to National Instrument 46-201.

The Units offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Alchemy Labs Inc.

The Company is a nanotechnology company that is in the business of researching, developing and commercializing protective nanocomposite coatings for the automotive and defence markets.

The Company has developed and brought to market a range of windshield protection film and paint protection film products for sale to the automotive industry and is commercializing its thermal signature management solutions for use in the defence industry leveraging its proven TSM technology.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by Alchemy and the use of proceeds from the IPO. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Alchemy believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Alchemy can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the assumption that the Company will use the net proceeds of the IPO as anticipated, as well as the various risk factors discussed in Alchemy's disclosure documents which can be found under Alchemy's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304575

Source: Alchemy Labs Inc.