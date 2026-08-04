Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Alchemy Labs Inc. (TSXV: ALCH) ("Alchemy" or the "Company"), a Canadian nanotechnology company developing advanced protective solutions for the automotive and defence industries, today announced that ExoShield, the Company's automotive business unit, has expanded its ULTRA Pro Kit portfolio to include the Ford F-Series, one of North America's most widely driven and commercially operated vehicle platforms.

ExoShield ULTRA Pro Kits are precision-engineered, vehicle-specific windshield protection film kits designed to help protect against rock chips and road debris that can lead to costly windshield replacement. Manufactured from premium 8-mil PET film and backed by a three-year limited warranty, ULTRA Pro combines long-term durability with exceptional ease of installation. Designed to install in approximately 30 minutes or less, the Company's pre-cut, pre-shrunk kits simplify installation, helping installers increase productivity while enabling vehicle owners and commercial fleet operators to protect their windshields quickly and conveniently. By helping reduce windshield damage, ExoShield can help customers avoid windshield replacement costs that often exceed US$800 to US$1,200.

With the addition of the Ford F-Series, ExoShield now offers ULTRA Pro Kits for more than 20 vehicle models spanning premium consumer vehicles, off-road vehicles and commercial truck platforms across BMW, Ford, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The Company expects to continue expanding its vehicle-specific product portfolio as it broadens the addressable market for ExoShield's automotive protection solutions.

The newly launched Ford kit supports a broad range of the F-Series lineup, including the F-150, F-150 Raptor, Super Duty Pickup and Super Duty Chassis Cab, extending coverage across models used by both retail consumers and commercial fleets. The Ford F-Series has been North America's best-selling truck lineup for decades and is widely used across construction, utilities, transportation, municipalities and other commercial industries where vehicle uptime is critical and avoiding costly windshield replacement helps reduce operating and maintenance costs.

Commercial fleets represent a growing market opportunity for ExoShield as organizations increasingly seek preventative maintenance solutions that improve vehicle availability and reduce operating costs. Windshield replacement often requires vehicle downtime, service scheduling and, on many modern vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) recalibration before returning to service. By helping reduce windshield damage before replacement becomes necessary, ExoShield supports fleet managers focused on maximizing vehicle uptime while minimizing maintenance disruptions.

"The Ford F-Series represents one of the most significant additions to our ULTRA Pro Kit portfolio to date," said Khanjan Desai, CEO of Alchemy Labs. "Its popularity with both consumers and commercial fleets makes it an important platform for ExoShield. By combining premium windshield protection with a precision-fit product that can be installed in less than 30 minutes, ULTRA Pro provides a compelling solution for vehicle owners while enabling our installer and distribution partners to serve customers more efficiently."

The Company expects to continue introducing new ULTRA Pro Kits as part of its strategy to expand ExoShield's product portfolio and increase the number of vehicle owners and commercial fleets that can benefit from its windshield protection technology.

Alchemy Labs Inc. Engages Capital Markets Advisory Firm

Alchemy has entered into an advisory agreement (the "Agreement") with JT Pacific Capital Partners Corp. ("JT Pacific") to provide capital markets advisory services.

The Agreement has a term commencing July 20, 2026 and ending June 30, 2028, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. In consideration for the services to be provided, JT Pacific will receive a monthly fee of $7,500 and will be granted an aggregate of 80,000 stock options (the "Options"), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to the closing market price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant. The Options will vest in four equal semi-annual instalments over a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of grant, with the first instalment vesting six (6) months following the date of grant, provided JT Pacific continues to provide services to the Company at each applicable vesting date. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies.

JT Pacific is a Vancouver-based capital markets advisory firm that provides strategic guidance to small and microcap growth companies. Its services include investor communications, capital markets advisory, and stakeholder engagement. JT Capital and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Certain principals of JT Capital hold securities of the Company.

About Alchemy Labs Inc.

Alchemy Labs Inc. (TSXV: ALCH) is a Canadian nanotechnology company that develops and commercializes advanced protective technologies for the automotive and defence industries. Through its ExoShield platform, the Company commercializes premium windshield protection films, paint protection films and protective coatings for automotive applications. Through its Crypsis platform, the Company is developing thermal signature management technologies for defence and security applications. For more information, please contact:

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in its policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307841

Source: Alchemy Labs Inc.