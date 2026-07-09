Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resolution of a contractual dispute announced on February 13, 2026. A Notice of Claim (the "Claim") was previously filed by a business partner against the Company and its former subsidiary, 1475039 B.C. Ltd. (now Gold Orogen Exploration Corp. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Orogen Resources Corp. ("Gold Orogen")), A settlement agreement has been entered into between the parties (the "Settlement"), whereby the Claim is being formally withdrawn and customary mutual releases provided between the parties relating to Claim matters.

In addition, under the terms of the Settlement, the Company and it's former business partner will each invest $200,000 into Gold Orogen (CSE: OROG), subject to the approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture and Canadian Securities Exchanges, to bolster OROG's exploration programs. There are no other terms contained in the Settlement that materially affect Lode Gold.

Simultaneous with the Settlement, it is anticipated Lode Gold will also enter into a shares-for-debt arrangement (the "Conversion Event"), subject to regulatory acceptance and approval, to settle certain amounts the Company is owed by Gold Orogen through the issuance of Gold Orogen shares.

If the completion of the Settlement and the anticipated Conversion Event occur before Gold Orogen raises any additional capital, the Company would become a key shareholder along with the former business partner with both parties potentially holding an interest of up to 19.9% in Gold Orogen. Any further financing by Gold Orogen would dilute the Company's equity interest.

The Company considers the litigation matter to now be fully resolved which will enable management and the entire Lode Gold team to again focus on advancing the Company's key business objectives.

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off[1]. MRE (link) was updated in 2025; 92% of the ounces were left unmined. Average true widths at 1g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t (M&I) and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t (Inferred).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the investment into Gold Orogen and the Conversion Event (including the timing, completion and regulatory approvals thereof). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the investment in Gold Orogen and the Conversion Event will complete on the anticipated timing, or at all, and that all required regulatory approvals thereof will be obtained.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

[1] 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304574

Source: Lode Gold Resources Inc.