ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.: ServisFirst Bank Strengthens Longstanding Relationship with American Bankers Association as Premier Partner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce that it has joined the American Bankers Association's (ABA) Premier Partner Network, reinforcing its established commitment to supporting the banking industry and strengthening relationships across the financial services sector.

"We believe strong banks help build strong communities, and that commitment extends beyond our own markets," states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. "ServisFirst Bank has been a longstanding, committed partner of the American Bankers Association and is proud to further strengthen that relationship through its participation in the ABA Premier Partner program."

"We are pleased to announce ServisFirst Bank as a member of the ABA Premier Partner Network," states Russell Davis, ABA Executive Vice President, Member Experience. "ServisFirst Bank has built a strong reputation for service, growth, and innovation. Their commitment to supporting the banking industry and engaging with fellow financial institutions will provide valuable perspectives and resources for our members."

The ABA Premier Partner Network brings together a limited number of organizations that demonstrate a significant commitment to the banking industry and align with ABA's mission of promoting a strong and successful banking system. Through the partnership, ServisFirst Bank will have opportunities to participate in industry events, educational programming, research initiatives, and thought leadership efforts that support bankers nationwide.

"ServisFirst Bank has always prioritized building meaningful relationships that create value for our clients, communities, and industry partners," states Rodney Rushing, ServisFirst Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our participation in the ABA Premier Partner Network has created new opportunities to engage with banking leaders across the country, exchange ideas, and contribute to initiatives that support the continued strength and success of the banking industry."

Since its founding in 2005, ServisFirst Bank has grown into one of the nation's top-performing commercial banks, serving businesses and individuals across the Southeast. Through its participation in the ABA Premier Partner Network, the Bank will continue to invest in opportunities that foster industry collaboration, professional development, and the advancement of banking best practices. In addition, ServisFirst Bank has built a Correspondent Division serving more than 390 community banks across 35 states through its ongoing industry partnerships.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank's announcement, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $18 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies' financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN BANKERS ASSOCIATION

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $26.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $20.5 trillion in deposits and extend $13.7 trillion in loans.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net