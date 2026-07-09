Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI). AEBI's 1Q26 sales line was muted, but not because demand softened. Reported sales were $456M, roughly flat on the Company's combined basis, while like-for-like sales increased 7% excluding Blue Arc. The quarter followed AEBI's normal seasonal cadence, with order intake up 9% to $508M and backlog reaching $1.26B, up 23% y/y. Management expects backlog conversion to become more visible in 2Q26 and through the second half, especially in North America walk-in vans. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $33.1M, with margin up 40 bps to 7.3%, driven by Europe margin improvement while North America absorbed ramp costs ahead of expected conversion.

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Key Takeaways:

1Q26 softness reflects revenue timing, not demand erosion, with comparable sales up 7%, orders up 9%, and backlog at $1.26B.

North America remains the primary post-Shyft value driver, supported by walk-in van conversion, throughput gains, and aftermarket mix expansion.

Execution is centered on converting backlog into EBITDA, working capital release, and leverage reduction toward management's 2.0x year-end target.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.