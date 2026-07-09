Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Aluminum Market Accelerates as EV Lightweighting and Green Recycling Drive Demand | US$ 493.6 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum market is growing at a robust pace, expected to be valued at US$ 282.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 493.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is being propelled by accelerating electric vehicle production, rapid infrastructure investments across emerging economies, and increasing adoption of low-carbon and recycled aluminum. Governments worldwide are strengthening sustainability policies while manufacturers continue investing in lightweight materials that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. Aluminum's ability to be recycled indefinitely without compromising quality has further strengthened its position as a strategic material supporting circular economy initiatives across industries.

Electric Vehicle Revolution Fuels Aluminum Consumption

The rapid expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing has become one of the strongest growth engines for the aluminum market. Automakers are replacing heavier steel components with aluminum to reduce vehicle weight, extend battery range, and comply with increasingly stringent emission standards. Aluminum is extensively used in battery enclosures, chassis structures, body panels, suspension systems, and heat exchangers, making it an essential material for modern vehicle platforms.

According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, representing a 25% year-on-year increase, significantly boosting aluminum demand across automotive supply chains. A widely accepted engineering principle shows that reducing vehicle weight by 10% can improve fuel efficiency by approximately 6% to 8%, encouraging manufacturers to increase aluminum content in both conventional and electric vehicles.

Leading automotive manufacturers continue expanding aluminum-intensive vehicle platforms while suppliers invest in advanced rolled and extruded aluminum products that deliver higher strength with lower weight. Demand is particularly strong across North America, Europe, China, and India, where government incentives and emission regulations continue supporting EV adoption.

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Key Highlights

The global aluminum market is projected to grow from US$ 282.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 493.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.3%.

Rising electric vehicle production and global lightweighting initiatives continue to accelerate aluminum demand across automotive manufacturing.

Primary aluminum led the market with approximately 72% revenue share, while secondary aluminum is emerging as the fastest-growing source segment driven by recycling and circular economy initiatives.

Rolled aluminum accounted for approximately 35% of product revenue, whereas extruded aluminum is projected to record the highest growth through 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with approximately 73% market value share, while the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in low-carbon aluminum production, recycling technologies, and renewable energy-powered smelting are reshaping competitive strategies across the global aluminum industry.

Infrastructure Expansion and Urbanisation Strengthen Market Growth

Massive infrastructure investments across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America continue generating strong demand for construction-grade aluminum. The metal's corrosion resistance, durability, design flexibility, and low maintenance requirements make it a preferred choice for windows, curtain walls, roofing systems, facades, bridges, electrical transmission infrastructure, and commercial buildings.

Governments are allocating substantial budgets toward transportation networks, smart cities, renewable energy projects, and urban housing developments. India's Union Budget 2024-25 allocated approximately US$32 billion toward rural development and infrastructure, creating significant downstream opportunities for aluminum manufacturers. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and major UAE infrastructure programmes continue driving aluminum consumption across large-scale construction projects.

Renewable energy installations are also contributing to market expansion. Solar mounting structures, transmission lines, and energy infrastructure increasingly rely on lightweight aluminum due to its superior conductivity and corrosion resistance.

Manufacturers are responding by expanding production capacities, improving fabrication technologies, and increasing investments in recycled aluminum production to meet growing infrastructure requirements while lowering carbon emissions.

Key Highlight: Emirates Global Aluminium Begins Production at Expanded Spectro Alloys Recycling Plant in 2025

A notable industry development in 2025 was Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announcing the start of production at the expanded EGA Spectro Alloys aluminium recycling plant in Minnesota, United States. The first phase of the expansion adds 55,000 tonnes of annual secondary billet production capacity, increasing the facility's total production capacity to 165,000 tonnes per year of recycled aluminium ingots and billets. The recycled metal produced from the expansion will be marketed under EGA's RevivAL brand.

The expansion represents another milestone in EGA's strategy to build a global aluminium recycling business and strengthen its presence in the United States. Following completion of the project, EGA's global aluminium recycling capacity has increased to 195,000 tonnes per year across facilities in the United States and Germany. The company expects the production ramp-up at the expanded facility to be completed during the first quarter of 2026, while also progressing construction of the UAE's largest aluminium recycling plant, scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2026.

According to EGA, the investment is intended to meet growing demand for low-carbon recycled aluminium in the United States, where recycled aluminium demand is projected to reach 7.6 million tonnes annually by 2033. The company also highlighted that recycling aluminium requires 95% less electricity than producing primary aluminium and generates a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions, reinforcing the role of recycled aluminium in supporting more sustainable manufacturing.

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Segmentation Insights: Primary Aluminum Retains Market Leadership While Secondary Aluminum Gains Momentum through Sustainable Production

Primary aluminum continues to dominate the global aluminum market, accounting for approximately 72% of total revenue, supported by ongoing capacity expansions across China, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The International Aluminium Institute reported global primary aluminum production of 36.459 million metric tons during the first half of 2025, reflecting continued supply growth. Meanwhile, secondary aluminum is projected to be the fastest-growing source segment, with global recycled aluminum production expected to reach 40.6 million metric tons by 2030, growing at a 5.3% CAGR, driven by circular economy initiatives and rising demand for certified low-carbon materials. A notable industry development came in January 2025, when Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) expanded its Spectro Alloys recycling operations in the U.S., strengthening its secondary aluminum production capabilities to meet growing global demand for sustainable aluminum products. This shift reflects increasing investments in recycling infrastructure as manufacturers prioritize energy-efficient and environmentally responsible aluminum production.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Maintains Market Leadership While Middle East & Africa Records the Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific dominates the global aluminum market, accounting for approximately 73% of global market value. China remains the world's largest producer and consumer, generating approximately 43 million metric tons of primary aluminum while maintaining extensive downstream manufacturing across automotive, construction, packaging, and electrical industries. India continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing national markets, supported by infrastructure spending, manufacturing expansion, and rising domestic consumption.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the fastest growth through 2033. Mega infrastructure projects under Saudi Vision 2030, large-scale developments across the UAE, expanding manufacturing activities, and rising investments in renewable energy are accelerating aluminum demand throughout the region. Low-cost energy availability also continues attracting new smelting and downstream fabrication investments.

North America maintains strong demand through automotive, aerospace, construction, and packaging industries, while Europe increasingly focuses on low-carbon aluminum production supported by sustainability regulations and recycling initiatives. Global supply chains continue shifting toward energy-efficient production regions capable of supplying certified green aluminum to international manufacturers.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Rio Tinto Group, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Norsk Hydro ASA, and China Hongqiao Group.

Rio Tinto continues investing in low-carbon aluminum technologies, including carbon capture initiatives and renewable-powered production facilities.

Norsk Hydro is expanding recycled aluminum capacity while strengthening its portfolio of certified low-carbon aluminum products to meet sustainability commitments from global customers.

Novelis Inc. continues increasing recycling capabilities and has committed to achieving a 90% recycling rate across its products by 2030 while expanding automotive aluminum sheet production.

Emirates Global Aluminium is strengthening its global recycling footprint through strategic investments, including the expansion of Spectro Alloys, to support growing demand for sustainable aluminum solutions.

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Market Segmentation

By Source

Primary Aluminum

Secondary Aluminum

By Product

Rolled

Extruded

Forged

Casting

Wires & Cables

Miscellaneous

By Industry

Automotive Conventional Electric Vehicles

Transport Aerospace Marine Rail

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Durables

Machinery & Equipment

Electricals

Miscellaneous

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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