MISTRAS Group Recognized as a Star in MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants for the NDT and Inspection Market

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISTRAS Group, a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, has been recognized in the Star quadrant in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrants evaluation of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market.

The recognition positions MISTRAS among leading market players who were evaluated across a range of techno-commercial factors, including portfolio strength, business strategy, market presence, regional reach, service and product footprint, vertical coverage, revenue analysis, growth initiatives, and strategic collaborations. Companies named in the Star category are recognized for strong market positioning, broad solution capabilities, and a demonstrated ability to support customers across complex inspection and asset integrity needs.

Within that framework, MISTRAS was recognized as a 'Star' in both the NDT and inspection services market and the NDT and inspection equipment market.

MISTRAS' selection as a Star reflects its ability to combine a robust NDT service and equipment portfolio, proprietary technologies, field and laboratory inspection services, engineering expertise, and asset integrity software into a comprehensive platform for customers operating complex, safety-critical assets.

The report highlights MISTRAS' strong company footprint, with presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, as well as coverage across major verticals including oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, and power. The evaluation also notes MISTRAS' service footprint across inspection services, calibration services, and other NDT and inspection-related services. MISTRAS' continued focus on innovation and technology-enabled asset integrity was also identified as a key differentiator.

Together, these strengths reflect MISTRAS' differentiated approach to asset protection: integrating data-driven inspection, monitoring, engineering, proprietary technology, and data management to help customers improve safety, reduce risk, support compliance, extend asset life, and transition from reactive maintenance to more predictive asset management strategies.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and other databases.

The methodology includes the shortlisting of prominent market players and startups, relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level, analysis of key growth initiatives, revenue analysis at regional and category levels, evaluation of strategic collaborations, and other industry-relevant parameters.

About MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and Digital Forensics.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

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