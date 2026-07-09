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WKN: A2QJ8C | ISIN: FR0014000P11 | Ticker-Symbol: 6WW
Stuttgart
09.07.26 | 21:56
3,770 Euro
-1,05 % -0,040
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINFARM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINFARM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7703,83009.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINFARM secures a €5 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to finance the growth of VITAL CONCEPT

WINFARM secures a €5 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to finance the growth of VITAL CONCEPT

WINFARM (ISIN: FR0014000P11 - ticker: ALWF)- the leading French group providing the agriculture and livestock sectors with a comprehensive range of advisory, service and distance-selling solutions covering products and solutions, announces the arrangement of a €5 million revolving credit facility (RCF) for its subsidiary VITAL CONCEPT, entered into with its banking syndicate. This flexible financing is designed to support the company's growth.

WINFARM today, Thursday 9 July 2026, announces that it has entered into an agreement with its banking syndicate for a €5 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with a three-year term, together with two one-year extension options. This transaction gives the Group's leading subsidiary access to a liquidity reserve that can be drawn down as needed. A key lever for supporting the rise in business activity and securing the operating cycle, this financing also strengthens the company's financial structure.

The agreement was entered into as part of a partnership with a banking syndicate bringing together Crédit Agricole and Crédit Lyonnais as co-arrangers, alongside Banque Populaire, BNP Paribas and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, which is joining the banking pool on the occasion of this transaction. The quality of this support reflects the financial partners' confidence in the business model and prospects of VITAL CONCEPT, a key player in the agricultural sector and, in particular, in agricultural supplies.

Next publication: H1 2026 revenue, on 7 September 2026, after market close.

About WINFARM

Founded in Loudéac, in the heart of Brittany, in the early 1990s, the WINFARM group is today France's leading player, providing the agriculture, livestock, equine and landscaping markets with a comprehensive range of advisory, service and distance-selling solutions spanning comprehensive, unique and integrated products and solutions, helping them meet the new technological, economic, environmental and social challenges of next-generation agriculture.

With an extensive catalogue of more than 35,000 product references (seeds, hygiene and harvesting products, etc.), two-thirds of which are own brands, WINFARM serves more than 45,000 customers in Belgium and the Netherlands.

For more information about the company: www.winfarm-group.com

Contacts:

WINFARM
investisseurs@winfarm-group.com
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Financial Communications
Benjamin LEHARI
+33 (0) 06 07 30 93 72
benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com		Financial Media Relations
Jennifer JULLIA
+33 (0)6 02 08 45 49
jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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