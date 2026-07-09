Milestone advances BigBear.ai's work bringing AI-enabled screening technology into regulated aviation security environments

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a specialized defense and security technology company providing mission-ready AI, today announced that Pangiam Threat Detection has received Dutch national approval from the Netherlands' National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security following testing by TNO, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research, an internationally recognized applied research institute and aviation security test center headquartered in The Hague.

The approval confirms that Pangiam Threat Detection met Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) Standard 1 criteria and Dutch national additional detection requirements for aviation security screening in a configuration with SureScan Corporation's DETECT 1000 CT screening system.

This is the first milestone in a series of tests being undertaken with various certification bodies and with a range of OEMs.

Pangiam Threat Detection is BigBear.ai's AI-enabled screening platform for aviation security operations. The platform analyzes 3D CT scans of cabin baggage in near real time, flagging potential prohibited items for security officers and supervisors. The system has been honed to meet operators' needs with rapid decision resolution, demanding system resilience, and threat item and threat pattern analytics. Smart device-hosted user interfaces enhance decision-making, support remote security management, and enable incident escalation, training, and audit.

"For aviation security operators, trust is critical when introducing automation in regulated, high-consequence environments," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. "This approval is an important validation of Pangiam Threat Detection and of our focus on delivering mission-ready AI that supports officers and supervisors as screening operations become more automated and operationally demanding."

This milestone builds on BigBear.ai's work integrating Pangiam Threat Detection with modern CT screening infrastructure and airport security workflows, while reinforcing the company's broader Trade and Travel Solutions portfolio and its effort to bring trusted, AI-enabled screening capabilities to regulated aviation and transportation environments.

To learn more about Pangiam Threat Detection, visit: https://bigbear.ai/solutions/computer-vision-and-digital-identity/pangiam-threat-detection/

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a specialized defense technology company, developing and deploying mission-ready AI solutions and services. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai's artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

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