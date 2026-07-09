EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
Reinforcing the Fundamental Importance of Centralized Analysis Through SMKG'S PaaS Architecture
NEW YORK - July 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) announced a major expansion of its Granularchain digital identity & compliance framework, now integrating over twelve embedded, vendor-supported systems for compliance, AML, risk scoring, transaction monitoring, digital identity verification, and behavioral analytics. This milestone positions Granularchain as one of the most comprehensive compliance-driven orchestration layers available to enterprises, financial institutions, government agencies, and cross-border commerce networks.
Granularchain's expanded ecosystem includes multi-vendor modules for:
Each module is embedded directly into SMKG's platform-as-a-service (PaaS) architecture, enabling clients to activate, combine, or scale compliance capabilities without the complexity of multi-system integrations.
Centralized Analysis: The New Standard for Global Compliance
SMKG emphasized that the-future-of-compliance is centralized analysis, not fragmented tools. As regulatory environments tighten across banking, digital assets, payments, gaming, non-profit, and cross-border commerce, organizations increasingly require unified visibility across all identity, transaction, and risk events.
Granularchain's architecture consolidates all vendor data streams into a single analytical core, allowing enterprises to:
This centralized model is fundamental to SMKG's PaaS strategy: architecture first, applications second. By owning the orchestration layer, SMKG delivers a compliance infrastructure that is both modular and future-proof.
A PaaS-Driven Future for Digital Identity & Compliance
"Compliance is no longer a feature - it's the backbone of every digital transaction," said CEO Massimo Barone of SMKG:OTC. "Granularchain's multi-vendor ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade, regulator-ready infrastructure that scales across industries and borders. Centralized analysis is the key to unlocking safer, faster, and more intelligent digital ecosystems."
SMKG's paas portfolio continues to expand across digital banking, baas, embedded payments, digital identity, and cross-border commerce, with Granularchain serving as the compliance engine powering these deployments.
About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC)
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) is a global leader in PaaS offering specialized e-commerce, cloud, and mobility applications, delivering white-label solutions to the paytech, fintech and digital payments markets. The company's portfolio spans payment orchestration, digital banking, digital compliance and marketplace technologies, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies.
Keeping its core as a boutique technology company, providing digital transformation, business intelligence and commerce strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for banking4.0, web3.0 and digital payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SMKG empowers its partners and clients to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital payment ecosystems for financial growth.
For more info, visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
Or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com
We seek a safe harbor.
For additional enquiries & enterprise program connect with:
SMKG:OTC ph: 1-844-843-7296
Dharmesh vora
CEO, Massimo Barone
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartcard-marketing-systems-inc/
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US8316851026
|EQS News ID:
|2363704
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2363704 09.07.2026 CET/CEST