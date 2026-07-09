EQS-News: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc / Key word(s): Financial

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) Granularchain Expands to Over 12 Embedded, Vendor Supported Compliance, AML, Risk Scoring & Monitoring Systems Offering a Hybrid API Model for Digital Onboarding



09.07.2026 / 19:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Reinforcing the Fundamental Importance of Centralized Analysis Through SMKG'S PaaS Architecture NEW YORK - July 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) announced a major expansion of its Granularchain digital identity & compliance framework, now integrating over twelve embedded, vendor-supported systems for compliance, AML, risk scoring, transaction monitoring, digital identity verification, and behavioral analytics. This milestone positions Granularchain as one of the most comprehensive compliance-driven orchestration layers available to enterprises, financial institutions, government agencies, and cross-border commerce networks. Granularchain's expanded ecosystem includes multi-vendor modules for: AML & transaction monitoring

KYC / KYB / KYT

Risk scoring & behavioral pattern analysis

Sanctions screening & PEP monitoring

Device intelligence & fraud detection

Geo-risk & velocity monitoring

Document verification & biometric identity proofing

Enterprise audit trails & regulatory reporting Each module is embedded directly into SMKG's platform-as-a-service (PaaS) architecture, enabling clients to activate, combine, or scale compliance capabilities without the complexity of multi-system integrations. Centralized Analysis: The New Standard for Global Compliance SMKG emphasized that the-future-of-compliance is centralized analysis, not fragmented tools. As regulatory environments tighten across banking, digital assets, payments, gaming, non-profit, and cross-border commerce, organizations increasingly require unified visibility across all identity, transaction, and risk events. Granularchain's architecture consolidates all vendor data streams into a single analytical core, allowing enterprises to: Reduce operational overhead

Improve regulatory reporting accuracy

Strengthen fraud and AML detection

Accelerate onboarding and transaction approvals

Maintain consistent compliance across jurisdictions

Deploy scalable digital identity frameworks globally This centralized model is fundamental to SMKG's PaaS strategy: architecture first, applications second. By owning the orchestration layer, SMKG delivers a compliance infrastructure that is both modular and future-proof. A PaaS-Driven Future for Digital Identity & Compliance "Compliance is no longer a feature - it's the backbone of every digital transaction," said CEO Massimo Barone of SMKG:OTC. "Granularchain's multi-vendor ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade, regulator-ready infrastructure that scales across industries and borders. Centralized analysis is the key to unlocking safer, faster, and more intelligent digital ecosystems." SMKG's paas portfolio continues to expand across digital banking, baas, embedded payments, digital identity, and cross-border commerce, with Granularchain serving as the compliance engine powering these deployments. About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) is a global leader in PaaS offering specialized e-commerce, cloud, and mobility applications, delivering white-label solutions to the paytech, fintech and digital payments markets. The company's portfolio spans payment orchestration, digital banking, digital compliance and marketplace technologies, serving clients across multiple industries and geographies. Keeping its core as a boutique technology company, providing digital transformation, business intelligence and commerce strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications for banking4.0, web3.0 and digital payments4.0. With an established financial network and FX infrastructure, SMKG empowers its partners and clients to expand globally, offering secure, compliant, and connected digital payment ecosystems for financial growth. For more info, visit https://www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com Or visit our business applications marketplace at https://www.emphasispay.com We seek a safe harbor. For additional enquiries & enterprise program connect with: SMKG:OTC ph: 1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

Partnership@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

Sales@smartcardmarketingsystems.com Dharmesh vora

President Enterprise Solutions

Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc.

Dvora@smartcardmarketingsystems.com CEO, Massimo Barone

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartcard-marketing-systems-inc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otcsmkg

Telegram: https://www.t.me/smkgotc

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/smkg_otc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smartcard_marketing_sys/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@smartcardmarketingsystemsinc View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc





09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News