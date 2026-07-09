Foundation Software: Payroll4Construction Highlights How hrHQ Extends HR Support for Construction Payroll Users

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, released an article detailing how hrHQ, a construction HR management solution, works alongside Payroll4Construction to give contractors a more complete workforce management process.

As construction companies grow, HR processes often lag behind payroll, with employee records, certifications and onboarding paperwork scattered across spreadsheets and shared drives.

"Payroll4Construction & hrHQ: A Complete Construction Workforce Solution" addresses this gap directly, explaining how hrHQ centralizes onboarding, documentation and employee self-service while integrating directly with Payroll4Construction.

Other key topics covered are:

How digital onboarding reduces paperwork and keeps new hire records organized from the start

Why centralized HR documentation matters for certifications, policy acknowledgments and benefits elections

How employee portals reduce administrative workload for HR staff

How integrations between payroll and HR supports data consistency and compliance

For contractors looking to connect HR and payroll workflows without duplicate data entry, the article lays out how the two systems work together.

To learn more about how hrHQ and Payroll4Construction work together, read the full article here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-highlights-how-hrhq-extends-hr-support-for-c-1187657