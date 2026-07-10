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WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 21:27
8,508 Euro
+0,19 % +0,016
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1888,25409.07.
8,1368,30809.07.
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 02:26 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Participants can access the call by dialing (833) 461-5787 in North America or (585) 542-9983 if International and referencing Meeting ID 227633549. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit https://www.patenergy.com/.

Contact:

Michael Sabella
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/patterson-uti-energy-announces-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webca-1189130

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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