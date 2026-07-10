Fluke Corporation has launched the PV Module Lift, an unpowered hoisting kit engineered to safely transport solar panels up standard extension ladders. The manual tool addresses a critical safety bottleneck in residential and commercial rooftop solar installations, allowing crews to remain compliant with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards by keeping three points of contact while climbing. The entire unpowered system weighs 14.97 kg and packs into a portable canvas bag, eliminating the logistical hassle, fuel costs, and setup times associated with motorized ...

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