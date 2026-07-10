HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The IPO market for specialist technology companies in Hong Kong remained red-hot in 2026, with embodied intelligence emerging as a leading global tech investment theme and a core allocation target for capital. Against this backdrop, Reconova Technologies Co., Ltd. ('Reconova' or the 'Company', Stock code: 7656.HK), a domestic leader in vision intelligence, was officially listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 8th July, becoming a rare unicorn solely focused on the vision-based embodied intelligence track in Hong Kong's capital market.



Under this global offering, Reconova set the final offer price at HK$21.66, with total gross proceeds reaching HK$608 million. The Hong Kong public offering was 3,646.06 times oversubscribed, while the international placing recorded 3.08 times oversubscription. The stock opened trading at HK$18.00, hit an intraday high of HK$22.98, and closed at HK$21.00, corresponding to an overall market capitalisation of HK$6.411 billion.



Mature Commercial Rollout Creates Robust Vertical Business Moat



Founded in 2012, Reconova has built a full-stack technology framework based on the development logic of foundational technologies, integrated technologies and component technologies, and developed a series of intelligent agents for perception, cognition and reasoning. Adopting a differentiated development strategy centred on deep vertical segmentation, the Company prioritises three enterprise-grade scenarios -civil aviation, commercial spaces and driving safety-to build proprietary technological barriers.



In the civil aviation sector, Reconova consistently advances industry smart transformation and has secured an end-to-end market leadership position. As at 31 December 2025, its intelligent products had been deployed in over two-thirds of China's airports with annual passenger throughput exceeding 10 million. According to Frost & Sullivan reports (hereinafter referred to as the F&S Reports), the Company ranked first in China's enterprise vision intelligence product market for civil aviation by 2025 revenue, with an 8.7% market share. Its Yitong intelligent verification terminal pioneered China's first fully paperless, contactless airport passenger passage system with zero safety incidents recorded since launch. The Wanwei smart access gate integrates multiple cutting-edge functions to enable automatic anomaly detection and proactive passenger guidance for travellers with special assistance needs.



In the smart commercial segment, the SINHON Business System has been rolled out across more than 60 large shopping malls. Per F&S statistics based on 2025 revenue, Reconova ranked fourth in China's enterprise vision intelligence market for commercial spaces with a market share of 1.7%. For smart driving safety, the Company's Recadas safety risk management platform serves over 500,000 freight vehicles, and the segment also secured the fourth industry ranking with a 5.7% market share as of 2025.



All three business lines share a unified underlying technology base that enables rapid cross-scenario replication. In 2025, revenue from smart commercial and smart driving safety segments surged 59.3% and 68.0% year-on-year respectively, validating stable revenue growth driven by shared technology assets. Unlike numerous embodied intelligence firms still confined to laboratory R&D stages, Reconova has formed a complete commercial closed loop covering technology R&D, finished products, client cooperation and payment collection, and consistently delivers on its revenue growth guidance.



By following a phased commercialisation roadmap of vision intelligent agents-vision large models-embodied robots, Reconova has built formidable commercial barriers within vertical sectors such as civil aviation, underpinned deep client relationships and high switching costs for industry partners. The Company launched the AntOne baggage handling robot in 2025 to drastically improve airport baggage throughput efficiency, followed by VTFLA, an end-to-end embodied large model in April 2026. It has clearly earmarked a portion of IPO proceeds for VLA model iteration, supporting its development roadmap to launch wheeled dual-arm robots in 2027 and achieve full commercialisation of the equipment by 2028.



Accelerated Global Strategy Forms New Growth Engine



While consolidating its domestic market footprint, Reconova identifies international expansion as a core strategic priority. It implements a prudent overseas development framework of prioritising nearby markets before long-distance regions and replicating proven domestic scenario solutions, with full focus on localised operation to capture overseas market share efficiently. As disclosed in the prospectus, approximately 10.4% of net IPO proceeds will be allocated to strengthen marketing capabilities and expand global sales channels.



Leveraging benchmark project cases and industry technical certifications accumulated in civil aviation, Reconova is accelerating the rollout of its vision intelligence solutions to airports and commercial premises across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia to advance its global layout. Senior management stated in prior investor roadshows that overseas markets exhibit strong demand for smart airport and commercial vision systems, and the Company is fully capable of replicating its mature domestic experience abroad, positioning overseas expansion as a key medium-to-long-term growth driver.



A review of recent trading performance of Hong Kong-listed tech IPOs shows an overall uptrend across embodied intelligence and vision AI sectors. Haiqing Zhiyuan, Zhongke Wenge and Ketuo Co., Ltd. surged 270.83%, 84.02% and 203.92% respectively on their debut trading days. Institutional capital clearly favours niche sector leaders with tangible commercial order books and vertical scenario moats. Despite performance divergence among recently listed enterprise AI players, stocks boasting scarce track positioning and clear profitability pathways remain well-received by market funds.



Industry consensus holds that the embodied intelligence sector has transitioned from a conceptual R&D phase to a commercial delivery cycle. Capital in Hong Kong's stock market will continue to screen leading enterprises featuring proprietary self-developed technologies, proven on-site deployment cases and global expansion potential. As Hong Kong's first pure-play vision embodied intelligence listed firm, Reconova's structural transformation from a single vertical sector leader to a multi-scenario synergistic growth enterprise, paired with valuation upside brought by its embodied intelligence product matrix, is expected to underpin its secondary market performance going forward.







Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.





© 2026 JCN Newswire