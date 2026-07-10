Chinese battery manufacturer Lingtech has unveiled a new battery energy storage system (BESS) for utility and large commercial and industrial (C&I) use. Called the 6MWh 3MW Grid-Forming BESS, the system features a storage capacity of 6 MWh and nominal AC power of 3MW. "The core of the system lies in its ability to mimic the inertia response of traditional synchronous generators, that is, its grid-forming technology (GFM)," said the company. "It provides primary frequency regulation, voltage support, and black-start capability to restart the grid in the event of a total blackout." Lingtech further ...

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