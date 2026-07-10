



MANCHESTER, UK, July 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - With the increasing embedding of AI in customer experience strategies, UK organisations are discovering that competitive advantage no longer lies in adoption alone. Instead, success will depend on how effectively businesses can combine intelligent automation with customer trust. These insights emerged from The Experience Show UK Intelligence Report 2026, unveiled at Customer Experience Live's The Experience Show UK 2026.The report reveals that 88% of organisations are planning to deploy AI copilots and Agentic AI, underlining how rapidly intelligent automation is becoming part of everyday customer operations. Alongside this, 71% are investing in automation and workflow orchestration, reflecting a growing focus on connecting systems and enabling faster, more consistent service delivery.Yet as AI adoption accelerates, organisations are becoming increasingly aware that technology alone cannot guarantee better experiences. The report found that 68% of respondents see using AI without compromising trust or service quality as their biggest customer experience challenge, while 65% are grappling with increasingly complex customer journeys across digital and human touchpoints. In addition, 51% have to demonstrate tangible ROI and business impact from transformation initiatives, signalling a growing emphasis on accountability alongside innovation.To meet these evolving demands, organisations are strengthening the technologies that enable greater visibility and orchestration across the customer lifecycle. Voice of Customer analytics (56%) and omnichannel contact center platforms (55%) are emerging as critical investments, helping businesses better understand customer behaviour, deliver more personalised engagement, and respond more effectively across every touchpoint."The UK market has reached an important inflection point," said Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live. "The organisations that will lead the next generation of CX won't necessarily be those with the most AI; rather they'll be the ones that earn the greatest customer trust whilst using AI to deliver consistent, transparent, and measurable ROI."Over two days at The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, The Experience Show UK 2026 (7-8 July 2026) convened senior decision-makers responsible for customer experience, AI, digital transformation, contact centres, and operational excellence. Through keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive case studies, the event examined how organisations can move beyond AI implementation to build trusted, customer-centric experiences that deliver growth.Industry leaders from organisations including Philip Morris International, DHL, Zurich Insurance, Holland & Barrett, Legal & General, Volvo Cars, Lloyds Banking Group, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, LNER, TrinityBridge, The Crown Estate, Krispy Kreme, and Wise shared practical lessons from their transformation journeys. Discussions explored responsible AI adoption, customer journey orchestration, operational resilience, predictive engagement, employee empowerment, and the leadership strategies required to deliver sustainable growth in an AI-led economy.The event also celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations that continue to raise the bar for CX through the Customer Experience Live Awards UK 2026. This year's winners included ALTANFEETHI, Simplyhealth, Great Western Railway, Specsavers, National Grid, TrinityBridge, and DHL.The conference was supported by leading technology innovators and industry partners. Sponsors including Gamma, Fin, Ping Identity, UJET, Elephants Don't Forget, MaxContact, eGain, delight.ai, Odigo, FCC UK, XEBO.ai, Konecta, Capacity, Serve First, CommBox, CallMiner, Netcall, and Augmented Hearing. The Contact Centre Helper joined as the Official Media Partner while the Customer Institute and BPO Search served as Strategic Partners. Additional media partners included ACN Newswire, CrmXchange, StartupNews.fyi, CIOReview, AI Tools Network, Financial Service Review, Conference Alerts, Applied Technology Review, CIO Outlook, APAC CIO Outlook, Times of AI, CryptoNewsZ, NameCoinNews, CryptoMoonPress, CoinNewsSpan, TimesOfBlockchain, CapitalBay News, AllConfsBot, Knowledge Networks, and DevITJobs.To download The Experience Show UK Intelligence Report 2026 or learn more about the event, visit: www.customer-experience.liveAbout Customer Experience LiveCustomer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA and APAC regions. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience.For more information, please contact:Riji Raju, Content and Marketing Lead, Customer Experience LiveEmail: riji.raju@customer-experience.liveSource: Customer Experience LiveCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.