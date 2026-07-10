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WKN: A12CM6 | ISIN: SE0001863291 | Ticker-Symbol: 7NG
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
0,002 Euro
-20,00 % -0,001
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ACROUD AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0080,02310:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
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ACROUD AB: Acroud adopts financial targets for 2026-2028

Financial targets focus on sustained earnings growth and continued deleveraging

The Board of Directors of Acroud AB (publ) has today adopted new financial targets for the three-year period 2026-2028.

The financial targets are:

  • Compound annual growth in adjusted EBITDA of 12%
  • A net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.25x by the end of 2028

The targets reflect Acroud's continued transition from financial restructuring towards sustainable earnings growth, strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. Following a strong first quarter of 2026, where the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was reduced to 2.1x, the Board believes that Acroud has established a solid foundation for the coming three-year period.

Acroud has historically allocated a significant share of its cash flow towards earnout obligations and other acquisition-related liabilities. Following the settlement of these legacy obligations, an increasing proportion of the Group's future cash generation can be allocated more discretionarily between organic growth initiatives offering attractive returns and the continued reduction of financial leverage.

The Board believes that Acroud's scalable SaaS platform, the extensive project portfolio within the iGaming Affiliation Segment and the Group's continued focus on operational efficiency provide a strong foundation for delivering on the new targets.

"Following a good start to 2026, we are entering the next phase of Acroud's development from a materially stronger position. Our focus is not solely on growing adjusted EBITDA, but on converting that growth into cash flow and using the cash generated in a disciplined manner. With the legacy earnout obligations behind us, we have greater flexibility to invest in the most attractive organic opportunities while continuing to reduce our financial leverage," said Mikael Strunge, President and CEO of Acroud.

The financial targets represent Acroud's ambitions for the period as a whole and should not be interpreted as financial guidance for individual quarters or financial years.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Strunge, President and CEO

+45 2092 0995

Andrzej Mieszkowicz, CFO

+356 9911 2090

ACROUD AB (publ)

Telephone: +356 9999 6019

E-mail: info@acroud.com

Website: www.acroud.com

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

From May 2024 (Q1 Report) Acroud has changed reporting and company language to English. This means that Interim Reports and the correlated press releases will be issued in English only.

About ACROUD AB

ACROUD is a global iGaming affiliate that operates and develops comparison and news sites within Sports Betting and Casino. Acroud also offers SaaS solutions for the iGaming affiliate industry. In past years, a number of companies have joined the ride and thus several experienced individuals in the industry leads Acroud's journey to fulfil our strategic goals. Our mission is to connect people, Content Creators (Youtubers, Streamers, Affiliates) and businesses. We remain a leading global player in the industry with our experts located in Malta, United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil. Acroud has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since June 2018.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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