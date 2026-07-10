Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 30 June, 2026

Byggmax strengthens profitability in the second quarter

"Byggmax improved results in the second quarter. A high gross margin, good cost control and strong operational execution contributed to increased profitability. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen Byggmax's offering, focusing on customer value, efficiency and profitable growth".

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The second quarter 2026

• Net sales amounted to SEK 2,263 M (2,199), an increase of 2.9 percent. Exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1.2 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 1.4 percent.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 267 M (223).

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 200 M (161). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.42 (2.75).

• The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 186 M (372). Net debt/EBITDA ratio excluding IFRS 16 amounted to 0.4x (0.8x).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 10 July 2026 at 07:45 am.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, CEO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic low-cost retailer of building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The business model is based on simplicity and cost efficiency, enabling high-quality products at competitive prices. In 2025, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.1 billion. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.