Tryg A/S: Tryg A/S - interim report Q2 and H1 2026

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 2026.

Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 1,190m (DKK 2,307m) and a combined ratio of 88.8% (77.2%) in Q2 2026. The insurance service result was DKK 2,390m (up approx. 4% y/y) equal to a combined ratio of 77.4% when excluding the one-off provision related to the Supreme Court ruling on Danish workers' compensation from 28 April 2026, which was recognised fully in the Q2 accounts. The insurance service result was supported by an underlying claims ratio improvement of 50 basis points, up from 40 basis points in Q1 2026, including strong performance in Norway and a premium growth of 3.3% (4.0%) in local currencies. The investment result was DKK 262m (DKK 110m), showcasing the strength of Tryg's low-risk investment approach in volatile markets. Pre-tax profit was DKK 1,076m (DKK 2,035m), or DKK 2,276m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation. The profit after tax was DKK 874m (DKK 1,531m), or DKK 1,762m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation. Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share for the year is an increase of around 5% from the previous year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q2 2026 was 196% (192% Q1 2026), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.



Financial highlights Q2 2026

Insurance revenue growth of 3.3% in local currencies (4.0%)

Insurance service result of DKK 1,190m (DKK 2,307m), or DKK 2,390m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Combined ratio of 88.8% (77.2%), or 77.4% adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.5%)

Investment result of DKK 262m (DKK 110m)

Profit before tax of DKK 1,076m (DKK 2,035m), or DKK 2,276m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share and solvency ratio of 196% (192% Q1 2026)

Financial highlights H1 2026

Insurance revenue growth of 3.4% in local currencies (3.9%)

Insurance service result of DKK 2,845m (DKK 3,846m), or DKK 4,045m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Combined ratio of 86.4% (80.7%), or 80.7% adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.4%)

Investment result of DKK 264m (DKK 430m)

Profit before tax of DKK 2,353m (DKK 3,526m), or DKK 3,553m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation

Ordinary dividend of DKK 4.30 (DKK 4.10) per share and solvency ratio of 196%

Customer highlights Q2 2026

Customer satisfaction score of 83 (baseline CMD 2024 is 81)

Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:

Tryg continued to build strong customer and commercial momentum in the second quarter. Customer satisfaction increased for the third consecutive quarter while sales and retention improved in all markets.

Meanwhile, we also delivered on what matters most: helping customers when they face unexpected events. During the first half of 2026, we supported customers through almost one million claims across Scandinavia, including nearly 5,000 customers impacted by Storm Dave.

We also strengthened our partnership ecosystem through several new partnerships, including SAS EuroBonus, Lederne, and Eksjöhus, enabling additional growth opportunities for Tryg as we deliver on our 2027 strategy.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.



The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:

Danish participants:+45 78 76 84 90

UK participants:+44 203 769 6819

US participants:+1 646 787 0157

PIN: 560768

The interim report material can be downloaded on www.tryg.com/downloads-2026 shortly after the time of release.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Camilla Lercke Odgaard, Head of Communications, SVP +45 53 39 23 84, camilla.lercke@tryg.dk