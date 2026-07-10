Careium AB: Careium reports second quarter results 2026

The second quarter in summary

Net sales increased by 24.3 percent to SEK 251.3 million (202.1) Organic growth 25.6 percent adjusted for currency effects Growth in all markets

Gross margin amounted to 42.5 percent (43.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 15.1 million (10.0), and the operating margin to 6.0 percent (4.9)

Profit for the period increased to SEK 10.7 million (6.5) corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.41 (0.23)

Free cash flow improved to SEK 4.7 million (1.0)

After the end of the quarter, Careium entered into an agreement to settle a hybrid loan of SEK 64 million by repaying SEK 35 million and writing off SEK 29 million

CEO's commentary

Today, Careium reaches more than half a million elderly with our welfare technology. This gives us a strong strategic position from which to further expand our offering of solutions that support people in need of care.

I am honoured and motivated to take on the role as Careium's new CEO. It is encouraging to see initiatives that have been taken and our potential ahead.

Growth and recurring revenue

Let me begin by summarizing the second quarter of 2026. We delivered growth across all regions and net sales increased 24.3 percent to SEK 251.3 million following onboardings of new customers in the UK and Norway. Product sales increased by 33.5 percent to SEK 72.4 million, while service sales increased by 21.0 percent to SEK 178.9 million. Number of connections increased by 6.1 percent to 343,600.

Gross profit increased in all regions and if we exclude an installation project of SEK 5.5 million with limited margin, the gross margin was on par with last year. The project is connected to the Analogue to Digital Switch in the UK (A2D) that is supporting our product sales. The operating margin improved to 6.0 percent and the free cash flow to SEK 4.7 million.

Business model

The business model combines product and service sales. Our service contracts typically span several years and are entered into with creditworthy customers. This provides visibility and a solid foundation of recurring revenues, while also creating opportunities for continued growth.

Our business is often expanded through entry and onboarding activities, which initially impact margins but strengthen our position and create value over time.

Role and position

Our welfare technology reaches more than half a million people. We enable people to live independently in their own homes for longer, while remaining active, engaged and safe. By combining technology with human connection, we offer an end-to-end digital alarm chain that enables care providers and municipalities to provide efficient and trusted care for people in their homes.

Growth journey

I am looking forward to our growth journey. We will always strive for taking an active and constructive role in the transformation of care. We want to provide solutions that combine technology with the human touch. Through continuous improvement, close collaboration and a clear focus on usability, quality and reliability, we will continue to strive to be a trusted partner to our customers. Our ambition is clear: to build Careium into a modern, unified European health-tech company powered by scalable technology and human connection.

Final remarks

We improved sales and gross profit in all regions and have started valuable initiatives to grow and to scale as a European company.

I am inspired by Careium's impact and potential. We have the passion, technology, reach and experience to make a difference in the lives of millions of people in need of care.

Tove Christiansson

CEO

Webcast

A live presentation will be held at 10.30 am the same day by CEO Tove Christiansson and CFO David Granath.

The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed on https://www.youtube.com/live/Xzg_hG6eif4

The presentation will be published on https://www.careium.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/ after the live broadcast.

For more information, please contact:

Tove Christiansson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 291 28 33

David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01

E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Careium is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 07:00 CEST.