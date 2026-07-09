Cineplex Inc.: Cineplex Reports Impressive June Results with 11% Q2 Box Office Growth and Record Q2 Concession Revenue

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported strong June 2026 results, with combined box office and theatre food service revenues ("concession revenue") exceeding 2019 by 6%. The Company generated June box office revenue of $55.8 million, representing 108% of June 2025. For the second quarter, box office revenue increased 11 per cent year-over-year to $176.2 million.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 April $51,375 $60,012 117%

May $55,331 $60,450 109%

June $51,770 $55,753 108%

Q2 - 158,475 - 176,215 111:

Q2 YTD - 260,386 - 303,608 117:

(i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

The impressive performance reflects the continued strength of the theatrical exhibition industry and sustained consumer demand for out-of-home entertainment experiences. Industry wide momentum accelerated throughout the second quarter, with the domestic box office tracking at its highest year-to-date level since 2019. Through the first half of 2026, the strength of the slate was evident, with more 2026 releases surpassing $200 million at the domestic box office than in any year since 2018. June further contributed to this momentum, delivering the highest June box office performance since 2019.

Despite differences in Canadian and U.S. school calendars which affected country comparisons, Cineplex delivered second quarter box office growth broadly consistent with overall industry performance.

Leading the month was Toy Story 5, which delivered the largest domestic opening weekend of 2026 and established a new franchise opening record. The film also became the second largest opening weekend ever for an animated film domestically.

Among the quarter's biggest breakout successes were Obsession and Backrooms, both of which continued to perform well in June. Produced on relatively modest budgets, both films significantly exceeded industry expectations and demonstrated exceptional box office staying power. Obsession is approaching $250 million at the domestic box office, a milestone reached by very few original films in recent years, while Backrooms emerged as one of the year's most successful horror releases. Their sustained performance highlights the ability of compelling content to build audience momentum well beyond opening weekend and reinforces the value of the theatrical window.

Scary Movie also delivered a standout performance, generating the largest opening weekend in the franchise's history. Rounding out the month's top performers was Disclosure Day, which delivered an impressive theatrical performance and excelled in premium formats, with guests increasingly choosing Cineplex's VIP and premium large format experiences to enhance their moviegoing experience.

The breadth and strength of content not only drove attendance throughout the quarter but also encouraged guests to embrace the full moviegoing experience. Cineplex's premium food and beverage offerings helped drive record theatre food service revenue in the second quarter.

"We are encouraged by the sustained demand we continue to see from moviegoers for premium, out-of-home entertainment experiences," said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The momentum in the first half of 2026 reflects the power of diverse and compelling content, but also the value audiences place on experiencing it in a premium theatrical environment. Looking ahead, we are excited about the second half of the year. With strong early demand for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and an exciting lineup of major releases still to come, including Moana, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Focker-in-Law, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, we are well positioned to build on the strong momentum established in the first half of the year."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Investors:

Mahsa Rejali

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@Cineplex.com