Yimutian Inc. Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

BEIJING, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. (Nasdaq: YMT) ("Yimutian" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural digital service company in China, today announced that, following a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), on July 8, 2026, the Company received the Panel's formal decision granting the Company's request to transfer its listing from The Nasdaq Global Market tier to The Nasdaq Capital Market tier, pursuant to an exception to evidence compliance with the US$1.00 bid price and US$2.5 million stockholders' equity requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market by September 29, 2026 and September 30, 2026, respectively.

The Company intends to take all necessary steps to timely satisfy the conditions set forth in the Panel decision and to evidence compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing criteria as soon as practicable.

About Yimutian Inc.

Yimutian Inc. is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China's agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ymt.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Email: ir@ymt360.com

Phone: +86 1057086561

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: pr@ymt360.com