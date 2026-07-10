RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace completes the acquisition of ICANIWILL and resolves on the transfer of own shares

The Board of Directors of RVRC Holding AB (publ) ("RVRC Holding") has, based on the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 November 2025, resolved to transfer 2,558,887 own shares in RVRC Holding to the sellers of ICANIWILL AB ("ICIW") at a price of 58.62 per share. The price per share corresponds to the volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq Stockholm for the 30 days immediately preceding 7 July 2026. The transfer was completed today, on 10 July 2026. The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is that the shares are being transferred as part of the purchase price for RVRC Holding's acquisition of ICIW. Closing of the transaction took place on 10 July 2026. For more information about the acquisition of ICIW, please see the press release dated 8 July 2026.



After the transfer, RVRC Holding holds 204,343 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

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