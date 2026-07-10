JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) (the "Company" or "JZR") is pleased to provide an operational update on the Vila Nova Gold Project the "Project" located in Amapá State, Brazil, following the Company's assumption of operatorship announced on May 28, 2026.

Since assuming direct responsibility for the Project, JZR has focused on transitioning the operation from commissioning to active mine development and establishing the infrastructure, personnel and equipment required to support sustained mining and processing activities.

As part of this effort, the Company has entered into a contract with RR Bueno for the mobilization of a mining fleet, including excavators, haul trucks, a wheel loader and support equipment, together with experienced operators. The equipment is expected to be on site at the beginning of next week to support mining operations, ore movement, access road maintenance and plant feed activities.

In parallel with equipment mobilization, the Company has also continued to advance mine planning, operational procedures and site logistics as it prepares for sustained operations.

"The assumption of operatorship marked the beginning of a new chapter for JZR," said Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR Gold Inc. "Over the past several weeks our team has been focused on putting the pieces in place necessary to operate the project efficiently. We are building an experienced operating team, mobilizing equipment, strengthening our mining capabilities and advancing the Project toward consistent production. We are pleased with the progress being made and believe these steps demonstrate our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The Vila Nova Project benefits from significant existing infrastructure, including a fully permitted processing facility, access roads, power, water management infrastructure and supporting site facilities. With these key assets already in place, management believes its primary focus can remain on operational execution, mining activities and production optimization.

JZR intends to provide shareholders with additional operational updates as significant milestones are achieved.

About JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc.'s principal asset is its royalty interest and operatorship of the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapá State, Brazil. The Project targets the recovery of gold through bulk mining and processing operations utilizing an existing fully permitted processing facility. JZR is focused on advancing the Vila Nova Project toward sustained production while continuing to evaluate opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

JZR Gold Inc.

E: rob@jzrgold.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding planned operational activities, equipment mobilization, staffing, mine development, production objectives, operational performance and the timing of future milestones. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

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