JZR Gold Inc. Assumes Operatorship of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Advances Toward Full Plant Production Capacity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) (the "Company" or "JZR") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ECO Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration Ltda. ("ECO") to assume direct operatorship of the Vila Nova Gold Project (the "Vila Nova Project" or the "Project") located in Amapá State, Brazil, effective immediately.

The assumption of operatorship represents a significant strategic event for JZR, as the Company will now be the operator of the Project in addition to a royalty holder. With this change, JZR will take direct responsibility for plant operations, staffing, and production performance at the fully permitted Vila Nova facility.

JZR acknowledges the substantial contributions of ECO in advancing the Vila Nova Project to its current stage. Under ECO's operatorship, the processing plant was constructed and commissioned, and critical infrastructure, including berms, roads, and retention ponds were completed. ECO also led the process of securing the environmental permits and regulatory approvals necessary to support ongoing operations. The Company believes this foundation provides a clear path forward as the Project moves into the next phase of development.

Following the transition, JZR has commenced the hiring of qualified and experienced personnel to manage and operate the processing plant. The Company's immediate operational objective is to achieve maximum plant capacity on a consistent and sustainable basis. Management believes that with the infrastructure and permitting framework in place, the primary focus is now on operational execution and performance optimization.

"Taking operatorship of Vila Nova is a defining step for JZR," said Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR Gold Inc. "ECO successfully advanced the Project through its critical early stages, including construction, permitting, and commissioning, and we are grateful for their work. Our focus now is clear: operate the plant efficiently, build a capable team, and establish steady production from an asset that is already permitted and built."

The Company will provide further updates on staffing, operational progress, and plant performance as the transition advances.

About JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc.'s principal asset is its royalty interest in the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapá State, Brazil, which targets the recovery of gold from tailings through bulk sampling and processing operations. JZR actively works alongside ECO and other stakeholders to develop and further advance the Project. JZR trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "JZR".

For more information, please visit www.jzrgold.com

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

E: rob@jzrgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes all statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the details of any future exploration activities on the Project. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; risks associated with the development of the Project and to bring the Project into production; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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