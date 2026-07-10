Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMY9 | ISIN: CA02028L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X9
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
0,218 Euro
-0,91 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMADEX MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMADEX MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Almadex Minerals Ltd.: Almadex Announces Sale of Royalty Interests

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") announces that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress") pursuant to which Almadex and certain of its subsidiaries have agreed to sell to Empress a portfolio of net smelter return royalty interests on mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Mexico for aggregate consideration of US$2,500,000.

The consideration payable to Almadex consists of US$1,000,000 in cash and 2,562,802 common shares of Empress, having an agreed value of US$1,500,000. The royalty portfolio includes certain 1.5% and 2.0% net smelter return royalties on precious and base metal projects, including royalties located in Mexico, British Columbia, Yukon and Nevada.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable third-party consents and acknowledgements and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the issuance and listing of the Empress shares. The Empress shares issued to Almadex will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on base and precious metals in the western United States. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan Poliquin"

Morgan Poliquin, President and CEO
Almadex Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the transaction, the timing of closing, the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, the receipt of required consents, acknowledgements and approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the expected issuance of Empress shares to Almadex. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the failure to obtain required consents, acknowledgements or approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the failure to satisfy closing conditions, changes in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting, continued availability of capital and financing, equipment availability and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadexminerals.com
http://www.almadexminerals.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.