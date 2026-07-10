SEALSQ and Quobly Sign $5 Million Commercial Agreement to Integrate Post-Quantum Security into Next-Generation Silicon Quantum Computing Platforms

Geneva, Switzerland & Grenoble, France, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --













Agreement Marks the Commercialization Phase of the Strategic Collaboration Between SEALSQ and Quobly and Advances the Development of Secure, Sovereign and Scalable Quantum Computing Infrastructure

July 10, 2026 -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and Quobly, a pioneer in silicon based quantum computing, today announced the signing of a $5 million commercial agreement under which Quobly will integrate SEALSQ quantum-security technologies, secure semiconductor solutions and related engineering and integration services.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration announced by the two companies in November 2025 and follows SEALSQ's strategic investment in Quobly. It marks the transition from strategic collaboration to commercial deployment as Quobly accelerates the industrialization and commercialization of its silicon-based quantum computing platform following its recent €115 million Series A financing.

Under the agreement, SEALSQ will provide Quobly with a portfolio of post-quantum security technologies designed to protect the hardware, control systems, communications infrastructure and trusted execution environments required by next-generation quantum computing platforms.

The collaboration is expected to include the integration and deployment of SEALSQ's quantum-resistant technologies, including:

Cryo CMOS ASIC for quantum computing architecture

Post-quantum secure semiconductor architectures and secure elements

Hardware-based Root-of-Trust technologies designed to authenticate quantum computing infrastructure and connected systems;

Post-quantum cryptographic technologies based on standardized quantum-resistant algorithms;

Secure identity and authentication technologies for quantum processors, control electronics and distributed quantum computing infrastructure;

Quantum-resistant PKI and trusted provisioning technologies;

Engineering, integration and security architecture services supporting the development of secure and scalable quantum computing platforms.





The commercial agreement combines Quobly's CMOS-compatible silicon spin qubit technology and scalable quantum processor architecture with SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor technologies and hardware-based Root-of-Trust infrastructure.

The objective is to develop quantum computing systems in which cybersecurity is integrated directly into the hardware architecture from the earliest stages of system design.

As quantum computers evolve from laboratory systems toward industrial-scale infrastructure, securing quantum processors, cryogenic control electronics, classical computing systems, communications networks and cloud interfaces is becoming increasingly important.

SEALSQ and Quobly intend to address this challenge by developing a security architecture where quantum computing infrastructure can be authenticated, protected and managed through hardware-based identities and post-quantum cryptography.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented:

"The signing of this $5 million commercial agreement represents an important milestone in the execution of SEALSQ's quantum strategy and demonstrates the growing commercial demand for post-quantum semiconductor technologies.

Our collaboration with Quobly is moving from strategic technology cooperation toward commercial deployment. By integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductors, Root-of-Trust technologies and secure infrastructure into Quobly's scalable silicon quantum computing platform, we are building the security foundation required for the next generation of quantum computers.

We believe every quantum computer, quantum data center and quantum communication infrastructure will ultimately require a trusted hardware security layer. SEALSQ intends to become one of the leading global providers of this quantum security infrastructure.

This agreement also validates our strategy of combining post-quantum semiconductors, secure hardware and quantum computing technologies to create a vertically integrated and sovereign quantum technology ecosystem."

Maud Vinet, Co-Founder and CEO of Quobly, commented:

"Quobly's mission is to develop scalable quantum processors using semiconductor technologies compatible with the global CMOS manufacturing infrastructure.

As quantum computing moves from research to industrial deployment and commercialization, security must be designed into the platform from the outset, alongside scalability and manufacturability.

This agreement strengthens our technology roadmap by integrating advanced post-quantum security capabilities into our silicon quantum computing computer, including Alloy Pioneer, our first generation available by the end of 2026 via the cloud.By combining Quobly's scalable silicon quantum computing platform with SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum semiconductors and secure hardware, we are building a trusted and secure foundation for the deployment of next-generation quantum computing infrastructure."

Building the Security Layer for the Quantum Computing Industry

Quantum computing infrastructure is expected to become increasingly interconnected, combining quantum processors, high-performance computing systems, artificial intelligence platforms, cloud infrastructure and quantum communication networks.

This emerging infrastructure will require new cybersecurity architectures capable of protecting systems against both conventional cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks.

SEALSQ is developing a portfolio of post-quantum semiconductor technologies designed to provide hardware-based identities, secure authentication, trusted execution environments and quantum-resistant cryptography across connected devices and critical infrastructure.

Through the commercial agreement with Quobly, these technologies are expected to be adapted and integrated into scalable quantum computing architectures.

The companies believe the combination of scalable silicon quantum computing and post-quantum hardware security technologies could create significant opportunities across strategic markets including:

Government and sovereign computing infrastructure

Defense and national security

Quantum data centers and high-performance computing

Financial services

Pharmaceutical and life sciences research

Artificial intelligence infrastructure

Critical infrastructure

Secure cloud computing.

Advancing European Quantum Sovereignty

The agreement also supports the broader objective of strengthening Europe's technological sovereignty in quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity.

Quobly is developing quantum processors based on silicon spin qubits manufactured using semiconductor technologies compatible with industrial CMOS processes.

SEALSQ develops post-quantum secure semiconductors, secure microcontrollers, Root-of-Trust technologies and trusted provisioning infrastructure designed to protect connected systems and critical digital infrastructure.

By combining these complementary technologies, the companies intend to contribute to the development of a secure European quantum computing ecosystem capable of designing, manufacturing, protecting and operating strategic quantum infrastructure.

From Strategic Collaboration to Commercial Deployment

In November 2025, SEALSQ and Quobly announced a strategic collaboration to explore the convergence of scalable quantum computing technologies and post-quantum hardware security.

The newly signed $5 million commercial agreement represents the next phase of this relationship and establishes a framework for the commercial integration and deployment of SEALSQ technologies within Quobly's quantum computing development roadmap.

The agreement demonstrates SEALSQ's strategy of converting its growing portfolio of quantum technology partnerships and investments into commercial opportunities for its post-quantum semiconductor and Root-of-Trust technologies.

About Quobly

Quobly is a quantum computing company developing silicon-based quantum computers using proven semiconductor manufacturing processes. Founded in 2022 in Grenoble, France, the company is focused on making quantum computing scalable, manufacturable and deployable to grow the quantum computing market. The company has strategic partnerships within the semiconductor industry (STMicroelectronics, Air Liquide, Soitec and Orano) to accelerate the industrialization of its silicon quantum chips in advanced semiconductor manufacturing environments. In June 2026, Quobly raised a €115 million Series A led by Bpifrance, STMicroelectronics and SEALSQ, with participation from leading industrial and deeptech investors, to accelerate the industrialization of its quantum processors and bring its first commercial computers to market under its Alloy product line. The company's first quantum computer will be deployed through cloud environments in 2026 for early adopters in high-performance computing and research. With 100+ collaborators, Quobly is headquartered in Grenoble, France, with subsidiaries in Singapore and Canada.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.