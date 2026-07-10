Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Enters Strategic Transaction, Acquires US and NATO Distribution Rights to Physics-Based Sensing Tech

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") - Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork - , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "The Counter-Drone Technology Gap That Is Leaving Agencies Blind to the Fastest-Growing Threat," please visit: https://ibn.fm/ABs6L

Public safety institutions have arrived at a breaking point. Hiring more officers and fielding quicker versions of legacy equipment are no longer sufficient answers to the threats that agencies now face. Consumer-grade drones available for under $500 have fundamentally altered the risk landscape. Narcotics organizations deploy these devices against federal border agents. Jails and prisons deal with drone-dropped contraband on a near-daily basis. And Langley Air Force Base, one of the most fortified military installations in the country, was compelled to ground flight operations after persistent drone incursions that no existing nonlethal interdiction protocol could address. The response infrastructure that agencies have relied on for decades is mismatched to the threat environment that now defines their daily operations. Closing that gap is the central challenge of this era.

With that backdrop, Wrap Technologies Inc. has acquired something its rivals in the counter-drone space cannot purchase: the capacity to find the drones that have stopped transmitting. A strategic transaction with Israeli AI-sensing company Frenel Imaging Ltd. has given WRAP exclusive United States and NATO distribution rights to a physics-based sensing technology that detects threats earlier, orchestrates responses, and acts with proportionate, mission-appropriate action. WRAP has positioned that technology as the foundation of WrapShield, its emerging counter-unmanned aircraft system ("UAS") and autonomous public-safety platform. Counter-drone operations represent the initial deployment domain, with significant expansion potential beyond it.

About?Wrap?Technologies Inc.

Wrap?Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering?cutting-edge?technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations.

WRAP's?complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal?BolaWrap(R)?150 device,?Wrap?Reality(R)?immersive training platform,?WrapVision body-worn camera system,?WrapTactics training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the company's mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.?

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical?advantage?in noncriminal calls,?Wrap's BolaWrap?150?incorporates a multisensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is?required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.?

Wrap's BolaWrap?150 solution?is?intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for?nearly every?phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys?a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not?pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock or incapacitate; instead, it helps officers strategically?operate?pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by more than 1,000 agencies across the United States and in 60 additional countries, BolaWrap?is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training ("IADLEST"), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through?cutting-edge?technology and expert training.?

WrapReality VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under?stress.-

As a comprehensive public-safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate?high stakes?encounters?effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.?

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.-

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.?

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps?eliminate?critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.?

NOTE TO INVESTORS:?The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at?https://ibn.fm/WRAP

For more information about Wrap Technologies, visit the company's website at www.Wrap.com.

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