Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has commenced a focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program at the Flume Ridge mineral claim, being part of its Southwest New Brunswick Tin-Tungsten Project. The work is being focused within the southwest region of the claim within and adjacent to an area of reported tungsten bearing glacial float including reported high-grade tungsten.

2026 Prospecting - Rock Sampling at Flume Ridge Claim

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"Great Atlantic comes with a history of tungsten experience. Both Dave Martin, the VP, and myself were instrumental in bringing the Sisson Brook Tungsten-Moly project at Northcliff (NCF) to pre-feasibility, which is now moving towards production. Previously, we created a show called Talking Tungsten that highlighted the attributes of tungsten to the general public. Over the past decade, Dave and I have assembled a high-quality package of tungsten assets in New Brunswick and Newfoundland. We own 100% of these assets under Great Atlantic and are now seeking partners to advance the projects, while we focus our primary efforts on developing the Golden Promise Mine," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic.

The Flume Ridge mineral claim is one of seven mineral claims located in southwest New Brunswick, the claims comprising the Company's 100% owned Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project. These mineral claims were acquired by Great Atlantic through a purchase agreement (see Company news release of March 7, 2025).

The Flume Ridge claim hosts the Flume Ridge Tungsten mineral occurrence with scheelite reported in quartz veins (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1448).

2026 Prospecting at Flume Ridge Claim

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Reports of Work on file with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development document previous exploration within the Flume Ridge claim. Two 2009 drill holes within the southern region of the claim were reported to intersect 0.608% tungsten (0.76% WO3) (WO3 = W * 1.26) over 0.57 meters (core length) and 0.557% tungsten (0.70% WO3) over 0.65 meters core length (Martin, 2010; Report of Work No. 476928). Four 2009 trenches - stripped areas were reported to expose tungsten (scheelite) bearing quartz veins (Martin, 2010; Report of Work No. 476928). A bedrock grab sample reported during 2018 from one of these trenches was reported to return 1.58% tungsten (1.99% WO3) (Steven, 2018; Report of Work No. 478371).

The 2026 work is being focused within the southwest region of the claim including an area of reported tungsten bearing glacial float. At least 16 rock samples collected during 2020 by the late Dave Stevens of Campfire Resources Ltd. from glacial float in this region of the claim were reported to return tungsten values greater than 3000 ppm (>0.30% W) including two samples reported to return 13,000 ppm tungsten (1.30% W or 1.64% WO3) and 16,600 ppm tungsten (1.66% W or 2.09% WO3) (Stevens, 2021; Report of Work No. 479103).

Southwest New Brunswick Tin - Tungsten Project Mineral Claims

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Readers are warned that Great Atlantic has not verified historically reported tungsten analytical results for the area of the Flume Ridge claim.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.