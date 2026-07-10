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WKN: A41LMM | ISIN: US00503R5081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.04.26 | 21:59
0,091 US-Dollar
+2,13 % +0,002
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTELIS NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTELIS NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 15:18 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Actelis Networks, Inc.: Actelis Networks and Exaware Expand Strategic Collaboration with Signed Memorandum of Understanding to Pursue Joint Market Opportunities

SUNNYVALE, Calif, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU"), effective June 16, 2026, with Exaware Routing Ltd., an Israel-based provider of high-throughput routing, switching and open networking platforms ("Exaware") for telecom and data centers, to advance their ongoing strategic collaboration.

The collaboration framework succeeds the previously announced acquisition term sheet between the parties and reflects their mutual decision to continue building their commercial and strategic relationship through a flexible operating structure. The companies remain aligned on the long-term strategic benefits of collaboration and intend to maintain an ongoing dialogue regarding future opportunities, while Actelis works to regain Nasdaq listing. Last week, Actelis amended its equity line of credit ("ELOC"), designed to provide additional flexibility in managing its capital structure and Nasdaq compliance objectives.

Under the framework, Actelis and Exaware expect to work together in areas where their technologies and customer relationships are complementary. Initial efforts are expected to include joint pursuit of selected customer opportunities, coordinated business development activities, evaluation of technology interoperability and potential integrated solutions for networking and infrastructure operators.

"Exaware brings highly complementary capabilities and customer relationships that can help expand our reach into attractive networking and infrastructure markets," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Actelis. "This collaboration allows both companies to begin pursuing opportunities together immediately while Actelis continues executing on strategic initiatives, including our objective of returning to Nasdaq. We believe the relationship creates meaningful opportunities for customers, partners and shareholders."

"Actelis and Exaware share a common focus on delivering innovative networking solutions to demanding infrastructure environments," said Ronen Hovav, Chief Executive Officer of Exaware. "We look forward to collaborating on customer engagements, technology initiatives and market development opportunities that leverage the strengths of both organizations."

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

About Exaware Routing Ltd.
Exaware Routing Ltd. develops high-throughput routing, switching and open networking solutions designed for data center, telecom and high-capacity aggregation environments. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Israel, Exaware serves carriers and networking operators across telecom and infrastructure markets. The company's platforms leverage disaggregated IP/MPLS architectures and open networking principles to deliver scalable, performance-driven connectivity across modern network infrastructures. In recent years, Exaware has expanded its activity in data center networking deployments while continuing to support carrier-grade routing applications in telecom and service provider environments. For more information, please visit www.exaware.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "looking forward," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the parties' intended commercial cooperation and strategic dialogue under the MOU; the parties' interest in reassessing a broader strategic transaction toward the end of 2026; the Company's plans and ability to restore its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market; and the potential benefits of any future collaboration or transaction. There can be no assurance that the parties will agree on the scope or terms of any specific cooperation under the MOU, that any future transaction between the parties will be discussed, agreed or completed, that the Company will be able to restore its Nasdaq listing, or that the expected strategic or financial benefits of any current or future collaboration or transaction will be realized. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arx Investor Relations
North American Equities Desk
actelis@arxhq.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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