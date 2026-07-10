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ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
181 Leser
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Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Manos Software Group Expands Its Field Service Software Portfolio with the Acquisition of Dispatch

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Dispatch, a Boston-based field service software platform that helps enterprise brands manage and improve the service delivered across their third-party contractor networks. The acquisition was completed through Manos Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Dispatch connects enterprise service brands, their third-party contractors, and their customers on a single platform. It centralizes scheduling, real-time customer communication, and job data across the entire service network, syncing that data back to a brand's existing CRM or field service management system so brands retain visibility and control from the moment a job is accepted through to completion. The platform is trusted by leading enterprises across manufacturing, warranty, home services, retail, and franchise networks.

Since 2022, Dispatch has also owned and operated Youreka, a Salesforce-native mobile forms platform that guides field workers through inspections, assessments, and guided procedures, capturing structured data online or offline and syncing it directly into Salesforce. Youreka serves enterprises across manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, and the public sector.

"We're excited about Dispatch because it's exactly the kind of business Manos is built around: mission-critical software, a strong base of enterprise customers, and a team that has earned its position in field service over more than a decade. It gives national service brands the visibility and control they need over the third-party contractors who represent them in front of customers, which is difficult to build and durable once established. Field service is a market we know well and continue to invest in, and Dispatch builds directly on the expertise Manos has developed across the portfolio. Our focus now is on driving the product forward, investing in AI to strengthen the platform, deepening it where customers need it most, and supporting continued organic growth," said Joe Farruggia, Managing Partner at Manos Software Group.

"Joining Valsoft and Manos Software Group marks an exciting next chapter for Dispatch. From the start, our mission has been to help enterprise service brands own every service experience, even when independent contractors do the work, and brands across the world rely on us to deliver that every day. What makes this the right home is that Manos already knows field service deeply, so they understand what our customers need and where the product can go. Valsoft and Manos share our commitment to product investment, customer focus, and the long view, and I am confident this is the right home for Dispatch, our team, and the customers we serve," said David Morland, CEO at Dispatch.

Dispatch will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Manos Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by LP Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal), and externally by Proskauer Rose. PwC served as tax and financial advisor to Valsoft. Dispatch was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, and Canaccord Genuity acted as its exclusive financial advisor.

About Dispatch

Dispatch is a field service software platform that helps enterprise service brands own the customer experience even when independent contractors do the work. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Dispatch connects brands, their third-party contractors, and their customers on a single platform, giving brands real-time visibility and control from the moment a job is accepted through to completion. The platform is trusted by leading enterprises across manufacturing, warranty, home services, retail, and franchise networks.

For more information, please visit: https://dispatch.me/

About Youreka

Youreka is a Salesforce-native mobile forms platform that guides field workers through inspections, assessments, and guided procedures, capturing structured data online or offline and syncing it directly into Salesforce. Part of the Dispatch family since 2022, Youreka serves enterprises across industries including manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, and the public sector.

For more information, please visit: https://youreka.io/

About Manos Software Group

Manos Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Manos invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.manossoftware.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact
Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-manos-software-group-expands-its-field-service-software-1189064

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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