Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
483 Gramm Gold pro Tonne! Diese Gold-Aktie hat zwei Asse im Ärmel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403ER | ISIN: CA09973D1050 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.07.26 | 17:34
1,020 US-Dollar
+2,00 % +0,020
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOREALIS FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOREALIS FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 17:42 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borealis Foods Inc.: Borealis Foods CEO Highlights Manufacturing Partnerships with Leading Global Food Companies as New Product Rollout Expands in U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS, BRLSW) ("Borealis" or the "Company"), a food science and manufacturing company known for its Chef Woo, Chef Ramsay, Ramen Express, and Woodles brands, today provided an update on business progress, including continued demand for its protein-rich products, expanding manufacturing partnerships, and recent actions to strengthen its operations..

"Demand for our products continues to be healthy across the board, especially in our higher-margin, protein-rich products," said Reza Soltanzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Borealis Foods. "We are also very encouraged by our manufacturing partnerships with leading global food companies as we roll out our newest products in the U.S. and Canada."

Soltanzadeh continued, "Having significant manufacturing capacity makes it possible for Borealis to enter into strategic manufacturing partnerships that can help maximize utilization of our production capacity. As we ramp up production of new products, we expect revenues and margins to improve over the next few quarters."

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Borealis reported net revenue growth of 8.0% year-over-year, a 29.3% improvement in loss from operations, a 24.0% reduction in SG&A, and a 91% improvement in net cash used in operating activities compared with the prior-year period. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company refinanced its primary secured debt, eliminating a previously scheduled August 2026 balloon maturity and extending the maturity date to April 2031.

The Company continues to focus on improving manufacturing utilization at its Saluda, South Carolina facility, expanding institutional production volume, strengthening margins, and building a well diversified business. Borealis expects its recently added manufacturing partnerships to support increased capacity utilization as they ramp-up during 2026.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 8, 2026, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC regarding the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares or warrants. Borealis has until December 29, 2026, to regain compliance and intends to work diligently to address the matter within the applicable period.

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 and Current Report on Form 8-K regarding the Nasdaq notice are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

About Borealis Foods Inc.
Borealis Foods Inc. is a food science and manufacturing company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, nutritious, and affordable food products. Through its CPG platform and Palmetto Gourmet Foods manufacturing operations, the Company markets a portfolio of healthy, nutritious and affordable protein-based noodle and ramen products across multiple brands, channels, and price points.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, improve operating performance, increase manufacturing utilization, expand institutional production volume, strengthen margins, and execute its business plan. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, liquidity and financing requirements, Nasdaq continued listing compliance, customer demand, production ramp-up, related-party transactions, shareholder approval requirements, dilution, internal control weaknesses, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact
Henry Wong
Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer
Borealis Foods Inc.
1540 Cornwall Road, Suite 104
Oakville, ON L6J 7W5
(905) 278-2200


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.