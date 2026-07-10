Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Rebranding And New Corporate Identity

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) is proud to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative, including the introduction of a modernized logo, new corporate identity, and website. This transformation reflects both the company's rich heritage and its forward-looking vision as a leader in engineered joining solutions.

Founded in 1920, Chicago Rivet & Machine Company has built a legacy of excellence in the manufacturing of rivet setting machines, rivets, fasteners, and precision-engineered components. Over more than a century of operation, the company has served a wide range of industries including automotive, heavy truck, appliance, cutlery, cooperage, HVAC, medical, furniture, electronic, and others. Key milestones in the company's history include the expansion of its manufacturing footprint to Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the acquisition of H&L Tool Co., the development of proprietary fastening technologies, and the evolution of its capabilities to support increasingly complex customer applications.

While the company's foundation has long been rooted in producing high-quality "pieces and parts," its growth has been driven by a deeper commitment to solving customer challenges. Today, Chicago Rivet & Machine Company has evolved into a trusted partner delivering comprehensive joining systems-combining engineering expertise, product innovation, and application-specific solutions.

This rebranding marks a pivotal step in aligning the company's external image with its internal capabilities. The new brand identity reflects a strategic shift toward positioning the company as a joining system expert under the tag line "Join with US."

"Our new look represents more than a visual change-it signals who we are today and where we are going," said Chief Executive Officer Greg Rizzo. "As our customers' needs continue to evolve, so must we. This rebrand underscores our commitment to innovation, partnership, and delivering complete solutions that create value."

By embracing a refreshed brand and a clear vision for the future, Chicago Rivet & Machine Company is well-positioned to attract new talent and strengthen relationships with existing and prospective customers. The updated identity is designed to resonate with a modern workforce while reinforcing the company's reputation for quality, reliability, and engineering excellence.

As the company enters its next chapter, this rebranding effort serves as a foundation for continued growth, enabling Chicago Rivet & Machine Company to expand its reach, enhance its capabilities and remain a trusted leader in the evolving landscape of industrial manufacturing.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine Company

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company is a leading manufacturer of rivets, fasteners, and engineered joining solutions, serving diverse industrial markets with a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CVR.

Visit our website: https://www.chicagorivet.com

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.